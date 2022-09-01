HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford has been working on putting the ball in the back of the net. It started to pay off against rival High Point Central.
The Cowboys took the lead midway through the first half, took a two-goal advantage into halftime and pulled away in the second half to beat the Bison 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday evening at Southwest.
“It was solid,” said Southwest assistant coach Matt Hinman, who took on a larger role as head coach Corbin Waller added graduate classes. “We had a lot of changes. That’s something we’re still working on — finishing. We moved the ball well — a lot of encouraging stuff.”
Kendall Ingram, Grant Prevatt, Aiden Gujrati and Yusef Faydi each scored for the Cowboys (3-4), who lost against Apex and Hickory — both by shutouts — in the NCSCA Kick-off Classic over the weekend in Raleigh.
Connor Lenyon, Gujrati and Anthony Negrete each had an assist as Southwest, which graduated 11 seniors off last year’s team that reached the fourth round of the state playoffs, peppered the goal with offensive chances.
“It was a big motivation for the start of our season,” senior Joey Hurley said of the win. “I feel like we’re going to take this one and move forward with it, trying to use it for motivation for our upcoming games.”
The Cowboys took the lead midway through the first half on a goal by Ingram. They added a score in the 32nd minute on a ball in from the right and a waist-high volley by Prevatt for a 2-0 lead that held into halftime.
“I saw Aiden was making the run down the line,” said Ingram, a senior, of his opening goal. “Like we worked on in practice, trying to get on the other side of the defender.
“I saw he was hitting it higher so I could get it to my head. But it didn’t get to my head, so I tried to back up and I finished it the first time. It was amazing”
Southwest, largely controlling the ball in the midfield and working forward, added scores in the 54th minute on a feed in front to Gujrati and in the 79th minute on a long ball to Faydi along the back line of the defense.
On the other side, the Bison (2-5) continue to fight through a challenging nonconference schedule. The goal, coach Bruce Blackwell said, is to make strides in the right direction and be prepared once Mid-State 3A Conference play starts in a couple weeks.
“It’s been a good test to see where we stand with other teams throughout the county,” Blackwell said. “I told the kids it makes us more seasoned than what we’ll see in conference. We can match up and see where we’re weak and know what we’ve got to improve upon going toward conference play.”
David Merced got the shutout for the Cowboys, who open Metro 4A Conference play Tuesday at home against Grimsley. Steven Benitez was in goal for Central, which visits former conference foe Ragsdale on Wednesday before its rematch with Southwest on Thursday at Correll-Morris Field.
