HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford had everything working in its season opener.
The Cowboys hit the ball well at the plate, pitched well on the mound and defended well in the field in defeating Western Alamance 11-1 in five innings Tuesday in nonconference baseball at Southwest.
“It was a good start,” Southwest coach Reid Holmes said. “We were able to score a few runs early. It’s always nice to score early — it kind of relaxes the guys a little bit. But we believe it starts on the mound, and we certainly got a good start from Hunter Whitten. All things considered, we’re extremely happy with how things went.”
Tanner Moore went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cowboys, who took full control with a seven-run second inning to lead 8-0. Joe Specht added a two-run home run and Wyatt Stanley had a bases-clearing double.
“It was good getting back out here,” said Moore, a senior first baseman. “We wanted to get it over with as quick as we could. We got down to business. It was just good to get back out here, play as a team and get everything going.”
Hunter Whitten picked up the win on the mound for Southwest. He was perfect through three innings and retired two more in the fourth before the Warriors roped a pair of two-out doubles for their lone run of the game.
Whitten finished with two strikeouts and no walks in a three-hit, four-inning performance. Connor Hartigan struck out two in a 1-2-3 fifth inning to finish off the victory by the mercy rule.
The Cowboys, coming off an undefeated regular season last year and an appearance in the COVID-condensed playoffs, aims to have another competitive season in which they return to the 4A ranks and join the Metro Conference.
“We return five starters from last year’s team,” Holmes said. “We graduated a bunch of innings that started for us. We had three guys who started four years, but we do have a good nucleus that’s returning and some good young players. So, the expectations pretty much remain the same.
“We certainly want to be very competitive in our conference and put ourselves in a situation to be in the discussion for a playoff berth. From there, we’ll see what happens. But pretty much the expectations year-in and year-out remain the same.”
Southwest grabbed the lead in the first on an RBI groundout by Camden Saylor. Then it scored seven in the second on an error, a pair of balls to the backstop, an RBI single by Moore and a bases-loaded double by Stanley.
The Cowboys tacked on three in the third on a homer to left by Specht and a double by Moore to lead 11-0. JJ Parsons also had a double to highlight the offensive outburst by Southwest, which had seven hits for the game.
“Their pitcher was throwing strikes, attacking the zone,” Moore said. “We just felt like we needed to play behind him, get some runs up on the board and our offense just kicked into gear at the right time. It feels good. From the team win to just how I played myself, it just feels good all the way around to get it done.”
The teams play again Friday at Western Alamance at approximately 7 p.m., following the JV game. Southwest will then open Metro play next week against Page — first in Greensboro on Tuesday, then at home Friday.
