HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford eventually wore down Northern Guilford with its pressure Tuesday night.
The Cowboys, repeatedly forcing turnovers, opened a big lead in the first half and posted an 80-57 victory over the Nighthawks in Southwest’s gym. The victory kept Southwest (15-5) tied for second in Metro 4A boys standings with last night’s Ragsdale-Southeast Guilford winner at 8-3 with three games to play.
Ragsdale plays host to Southeast on Friday, plays host to first-place Grimsley on Tuesday and closes the regular season on Feb. 10 at Ragsdale.
“This was big because it keeps us tied with the Ragsdale-Southeast winner,” Southwest head coach Greg Vlazny said. “I’m thrilled. You know, we didn’t compete for the whole 32 minutes the first time we played them, so that was the whole message, let’s play a full 32. There was a lull there at the start of the second half, but we reined it in and picked right back up.”
In the girls game, Northern scored 14 of the first 15 points, overwhelmed the Cowgirls 56-29 and remained undefeated in improving to 19-0 and 11-0 in the league.
Corbin Wilson led the Cowboys in scoring with 23 points, 12 in the second half, and grabbed seven rebounds. Henry Giant added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Noah Goldston and Martin Giant each had nine points. Martin Giant and Christian Johnson off the bench had five rebounds.
Southwest scored four quick baskets, three on fast breaks, in jumping out to a 9-0 lead. Northern (5-12, 3-8) fought back and forged a 16-16 tie, spanked by Camero Milton scoring 10 of his team-high 14 points.
The Cowboys then scored 11 straight points to go up 27-16 with 7.1 seconds left in the first quarter. Christian Bennett scored twice and Jeden Watkins, Stevon Harrison and Christian Johnson added a bucket each during the burst.
The margin stayed around 10 points until the Cowboys scored the last 11 points of the second quarter for a 45-26 halftime lead. Wilson, Martin Giant and Abdul Abdourahimou each had a fast break bucket during the run while Goldston provided a putback and a free throw.
The lead stabilized until Southwest ran off eight straight points and achieved its biggest lead at 61-36 after a bucket with 2:12 left in the third quarter.
“A lot of teams can handle that pressure the first 8, 10, 12, maybe the whole 16 minutes of a half,” Vlazny said. “But it eventually wears on them. If you don’t train for it like we do every day, you eventually wear out. In that second quarter, you saw the cumulative effect of it. We continued to keep forcing the issue and forcing the tempo.”
GIRLS GAME
Northern led 18-3 after one quarter, 33-10 at halftime and 51-17 as its defense was more than Southwest (12-9, 6-5) could handle.
Aleissa Everette led Southwest with 11 points while Bella Johnson had six and Sa’Mya McCullough and Taylor Watford added five. Jayden Newsome topped Northern with 13 and Malena DeLisa had 10.
