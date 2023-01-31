HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford eventually wore down Northern Guilford with its pressure Tuesday night.

The Cowboys, repeatedly forcing turnovers, opened a big lead in the first half and posted an 80-57 victory over the Nighthawks in Southwest’s gym. The victory kept Southwest (15-5) tied for second in Metro 4A boys standings with last night’s Ragsdale-Southeast Guilford winner at 8-3 with three games to play.

