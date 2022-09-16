HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford moved the ball well and played solid defense, but just couldn’t put enough points on the scoreboard.
The Cowboys — despite having more than double the yards on offense than their opponent — fell behind 10 points in the fourth, rallied to have a chance late but lost 10-7 against Page in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Southwest.
“We didn’t finish drives in the first half,” Southwest coach Marlon White said. “We started off slow and never quite recovered. Defense played lights-out — allowed no points for three quarters.
“I couldn’t ask for more from my defense. But, as an offense, we’ve got to put more points on the board throughout the game to win these close conference games.”
The Pirates (2-2 overall, 1-0 conference) broke the scoreless tie with a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth. Then on their next drive, led by their backup quarterback, they punched in a short-yardage touchdown to lead 10-0 with 3:36 left.
The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1), subbing in sophomore quarterback Cale Lloyd and moving junior playmaker Corbin Wilson out wide, answered with a long kickoff return that quickly put them in scoring position. On the seventh play of the drive, Lloyd found Darius Hairston across the middle for a score with 1:56 left.
Southwest, which was highlighted by Hunter Kane with a punt block and a couple tackles in the backfield, got a stop and a punt inside the final two minutes. But, on the second play of the drive, Page forced an interception — the Cowboys’ second turnover of the game — with 1:07 left and kneeled out the clock.
“We had six penalties in the first half, and you can’t have those,” White said. “We had an interception at the end, but I don’t think that made the game. I think it was just a part of what happened throughout the game.
“We didn’t play good ball the whole game. So, we’ve got to find ways to finish drives early and score points. … Our defense is playing lights-out, like I said, and our special teams stepped up. But our offense has to do better.”
Wilson ran 13 times for 39 yards to lead Southwest, which outgained Page 204-81 in total yards for the game. Lawrence Higgs added five carries for 35 yards. Joseph Horne also had 43 yards receiving.
Maurice Andrews led the Pirates with 17 carries for 35 yards.
The Cowboys will host Western Guilford next week while Page will welcome Ragsdale.
“It’s no different than what we did against Oak Grove,” White said. “We dominated the game in time of possession and yardage. But we’ve got to score points. If we don’t score points, then we’re not going to win.”
PAGE – FG 47 Elliott, 11:53
PAGE – Blackwell 5 pass from Lewis (Elliott kick), 3:32
SWG – Hairston 7 pass from Lloyd (Torres kick), 1:56
