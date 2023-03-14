HIGH POINT – A hot start cooled in the middle innings, but it was enough for Southwest Guilford to pick up an early-season conference win.
The Cowboys scored seven runs in the first inning, pitcher Tanner Royals pitched well in nearly five innings and Southwest cruised to a 9-0 win against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball on a cold, windy Tuesday evening at Southwest.
“I thought we were lackadaisical,” Cowboys coach Reid Holmes said. “We got up 7-0 and, truth be known, credit to Western – they never say die and kept plugging away. So, it’s certainly a credit to them.
“But we weren’t nearly as sharp as we need to be moving forward. We kind of checked out after that first inning. And to get to where we want to go and to accomplish what we want to accomplish, we can’t do that.”
Royals went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double while JJ Parsons had a three-run double to key Southwest (5-1 overall, 3-0 conference), which has won five straight since a tough loss against Western Alamance in its opener.
Jack Bliven added a hit and two RBIs while Sebastian Lyndrup went 2 for 2 with an RBI as the Cowboys totaled 10 hits for the game. Wyatt Stanley, Tyler Shafer and Evan Hyde each had a hit and an RBI.
“You know, I think we played good enough to win,” said Royals, a senior who has had a strong start to the season. “But we probably could’ve played better than we did, shown better than we did. We’re a better team than what showed tonight. There were some different factors – it was cold. But that’s no excuse.”
Southwest jumped ahead early, tallying six hits to lead 7-0 in the first. Parsons’ bases-clearing double – a high fly ball to right field that drifted sharply due to the wind – highlighted the early outburst as the Cowboys applied constant pressure in the inning.
But they didn’t have a ton to show the rest of the way – scoring a single run in the fifth and, with the bases loaded and no outs, another single run in the sixth.
“I think the weather played a little bit of a role in that,” Holmes said. “That’s certainly not an excuse, but I think the kids wanted to use that as an excuse. And this isn’t the first or the last time we’re going to play in something like this. It’s called being mentally tough and fighting through certain elements. We’ve got to be better moving forward.”
Royals pitched well enough on the mound that the outcome was never really in doubt. He struck out nine while scattering just two hits and a walk. The Hornets (1-4-1, 0-3) put two on with one out in the first.
But Royals retired 13 of the next 14 batters he faced – including eight by strikeout. Graham Sutherland added 1 1/3 innings of solid relief, striking out five. Jonah Guerra finished off the game with a pair of strikeouts.
“It felt good getting the win, being able to go out there and succeed,” Royals said. “I was just trying to throw strikes, compete up there on the mound every pitch – that’s my goal. Luckily I had all four pitches working, so that made it a little easier to go out there and succeed. But mainly I was just trying to challenge hitters and throw in the zone.”
Southwest, jumping out of conference play, will visit East Forsyth tonight before returning to Metro action Friday at Western.
“We’re getting better,” Holmes said. “We’ve got some young guys playing and we’re allowing them to gain some confidence. We’re not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination.
“We talk all the time about trying to be 1% better every day. And this is another step along the way. It’s not going to always be pretty, but as long as we’re learning then hopefully the finished product in May will be pretty good.”
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 9, WESTERN GUILFORD 0
WP – Royals (4.2IP, 9K, 1BB, 2H, 0R); LP – Meier (1IP, 1K, 2BB, 6H, 7R)
Leading hitters: WG – Dulin (1-3, 2B), Meier (1-3), Honaker (1-3); SWG – Parsons (1-3, 2B, 3RBI), Royals (3-4, 2B), Bliven (1-3, 2RBI), Lyndrup (2-2, RBI)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.