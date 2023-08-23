HPTSPTS-08-24-23 SOCCER.jpg

High Point Central’s Faustin Nsabimana, left, and Southwest Guilford’s Mitchell Talley collide on the ball during Wednesday’s match at Correll-Morris Field.

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford regained control after falling behind early and earned a confidence-boosting rivalry win.

The Cowboys scored a pair of goals over the final 20 minutes of the first half to take the lead, tacked one more on during a steady second half and rolled past crosstown rival High Point Central 3-1 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.

