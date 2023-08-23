HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford regained control after falling behind early and earned a confidence-boosting rivalry win.
The Cowboys scored a pair of goals over the final 20 minutes of the first half to take the lead, tacked one more on during a steady second half and rolled past crosstown rival High Point Central 3-1 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
“We didn’t expect going down early like that,” Southwest assistant coach Doug Steffens said. “That’s the second straight game we’ve done that, but we’ve responded. That’s really big that, even if we’re down, we can get back up, respond in a positive way and even it back up.”
Gabriel Depontes, Michael Wirtz and Nathan Sedano each scored for the Cowboys (2-2), who’ve regrouped well after a pair of losses against private-school powers Greensboro Day and Wesleyan Christian in the Triad Cup to start the season.
Jack Perko, Aiden Gujrati and Yousef Ali each had an assist as Southwest fell behind five minutes in but, after having a goal by Muhsen Aldaher negated by a handball call, scored on a header by Depontes in the 21st minute followed by an easy goal by Wirtz off a centering pass in the 30th minute to lead 2-1.
Sedano sealed the deal in the 70th minute, stepping to the middle and firing a shot, highlighting a solid second half in which the Cowboys maintained possession while creating steady offense.
“We’re really happy about (winning the last two matches),” Steffens said. “Two hard games to start the season. So it’s nice to get a couple wins, just building momentum toward conference play and all that. It’s just getting better and better every week. We want to peak at the right time and we’re working toward that.”
Faustin Nsabimana scored for the Bison (1-1), finishing off a chance in which Tony Rochas ripped a shot off the crossbar before Nsabimana recovered the rebound and scored.
“It woke everyone up — like, ‘OK, we’re here to play,’ ” Central coach Bruce Blackwell said. “I think it boosted their spirits up. After (Southwest) scored it was, ‘I told you this is going to be a fight and you’ve got to be able to rock and roll.’ And they scored their second one and we were still in it.
“I told them at halftime that it’d be survival. We have to have that attrition. We lost one player and a couple others weren’t feeling too well. So it kind of settled back. But people stepped up who are playing out of position. They had to do it and I commend them for it. So, I’m happy for them.”
The Bison had an opportunity just before halftime that hit the crossbar and another deep in the offensive zone off a turnover early in the second half. But they couldn’t quite find the net as Southwest kept its lead.
“This is the best we’ve played Southwest in the last few years,” Blackwell said. “So, I’m happy with their effort. It’s just that we have to clean up the little things to be successful. It was a good game, a fun game to watch.
“We wish for a better outcome, but we beat ourselves a lot. We should’ve had a little more competition. But, hey, I enjoyed it. The boys are a little ticked off, but that’s what I want — I’m glad they put the effort in.”
Caden Vlazny made two saves for the Cowboys, who finished with a 20-8 advantage in shots for the match. Steven Benitez finished with seven saves for Central, which hosts Trinity on Thursday before visiting Southwest on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.