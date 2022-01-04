HIGH POINT — High Point University’s men’s basketball game against Winthrop scheduled Tuesday in the Qubein Center was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Winthrop program.
The contest was to have been the Big South Conference opener for the Panthers. A new date was not announced. Winthrop’s home game against Campbell on Saturday was also postponed.
The first postponement for the HPU men’s team joins three for the Panther women in conference —— last Saturday at Charleston Southern, Tuesday in the Qubein Center against Radford and Saturday at USC Upstate.
The Charleston Southern and Radford postponements were the result of COVID issues in those programs and the delay for USC Upstate is the third for the Spartans. No new dates were announced.
HPU’s women last played Dec. 29 against Gardner-Webb and are now slated for a return to action Jan. 11 at Winthrop. Ticket vouchers for the Radford game will be honored at HPU’s next home game, which is scheduled Jan. 15 against Campbell.
Next game for the men’s team is scheduled Saturday at Longwood.
