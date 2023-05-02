DAVIDSON COUNTY — An additional 180 housing units are coming to Wallburg after developers amended their proposal to accommodate growing needs of the local school system.

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved an annexation request by Smith and Jennings to draw a 40-acre parcel owned by Felix and Maxine Miller into the city of High Point. That property, which is located on Ansley Way in the northeast corner of the county, was annexed to obtain sewer from High Point. It was first presented to commissioners in April 2022.

