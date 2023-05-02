DAVIDSON COUNTY — An additional 180 housing units are coming to Wallburg after developers amended their proposal to accommodate growing needs of the local school system.
The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved an annexation request by Smith and Jennings to draw a 40-acre parcel owned by Felix and Maxine Miller into the city of High Point. That property, which is located on Ansley Way in the northeast corner of the county, was annexed to obtain sewer from High Point. It was first presented to commissioners in April 2022.
Determination on the annexation was tabled by the board so that staff could look into how such an annexation would affect the schools in the area, particularly Wallburg Elementary. Originally, the proposal was to develop the property for the addition of 129 homes.
“At that time, there was a discussion of concern over the school system and of the enrollment in the schools, primarily Wallburg Elementary, and then of course Ledford Middle and High,” Davidson County Planning Director Scott Leonard said. “The board asked me to postpone or continue this so that I could gather information from the school system and compare what is being proposed to what was already out there.”
Leonard said he compared the proposal, which called for about 129 single-family homes, with a proposal that would include about 125 townhomes on Ansley Way. He presented his findings to commissioners, which bore out a traditional conclusion that townhomes are less attractive to families with children of school age.
“There was a discussion at the time that, historically, townhome developments do not produce the school-age children that single-family housing does,” Leonard said. “I came back in September and provided you numbers that the 125 townhomes produced 11 school-age children. The 50 single-family homes in Winter Garden produced 15, so we deduced at that time that it was true that single-family housing produced more school-age children.”
The board asked the developer in September to try to redesign what he had initially proposed, which had called for everything to the north side of the county line in Forsyth to be townhomes. In Davidson, it first called for the 129 single-family homes.
The final version instead has 61 single-family homes and 119 townhomes in Davidson County.
“The overall dwelling units are going to increase from 129 to about 180, but the single-family housing, which produces the most school-age children, is going to be cut from 129 to 61.”
The annexed property has belonged to a Wallburg family since 1930.
Questions arose when the item first came before the board in April, when the board of commissioners received information which indicated that Wallburg Elementary is over capacity. Leonard’s findings indicated 7.4% of the total capacity at Wallburg were expected with the initial proposal, which was thereby amended.
The capacity of Wallburg Elementary is 538 students excluding the pods which were added to combat overcrowding. At that time, enrollment was 736 at the school, so it was roughly 200 over capacity.
In comparing the proposed project to comparable recently-completed projects, Leonard said he found in discussing with school officials that one development in particular, Laurel Oak Ranch, perpetuated overcrowding in Ledford-area schools. That development gave way to further development along the border between Davidson County and the city of High Point.
