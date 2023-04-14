THOMASVILLE — On Monday, Thomasville City Council will vote on whether to approve a proposal for a new lease agreement with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

This year’s negotiations brought with them a series of changes, some of which have not been agreed upon by both parties. HiToms’ President Greg Suire and Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt say the proposal which will be before council includes a total annual price tag just shy of $31,000.

