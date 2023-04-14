THOMASVILLE — On Monday, Thomasville City Council will vote on whether to approve a proposal for a new lease agreement with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.
This year’s negotiations brought with them a series of changes, some of which have not been agreed upon by both parties. HiToms’ President Greg Suire and Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt say the proposal which will be before council includes a total annual price tag just shy of $31,000.
A three-year contract proposal was extended to Suire as part of the city’s efforts to negotiate a new lease with the HiToms. Per the terms of that contract, which is what local government officials will vote on Monday, nearly $13,000 more in total contract costs will be included for the use of office space owned by the city.
The HiToms currently pay $16,000 for exclusive field usage from May 1 to Oct. 31. Almost all of the additional cost is associated with the office space. Suire, who operates the Coastal Plain League’s High Point-Thomasville HiToms, the American Legion’s Post 87 HiToms, as well as fall league baseball offerings, is unhappy with an increase in the asking price.
“I think the most disappointing component of all of this is the fact that they’re basically just disregarding the programming that we have created for the greater Triad and how that positively reflects on the city of Thomasville,” Suire said. “We have no grievances whatsoever with the phenomenal citizens of Thomasville. The citizens of Thomasville have always had our back, and we always have their back.
“That is not the discussion. The discussion is with the upper management of the city of Thomasville, the government.”
As part of the decade and a half that Suire has operated from the Finch Field and Ball Park Community Center properties, he has been provided office space, clubhouse space and a maintenance shed. Those spaces had been offered as part of the lease agreement that covered the playing field.
Brandt contends Suire has been the beneficiary of 15 years of the city’s willingness to extend a team-friendly agreement. What the HiToms’ president argues is a 90-% increase, the city manager likens to back pay.
“He’s been getting a very good price to rent the Finch Field facility and the facility that’s part of the [Ball Park] Community Center,” Brandt said. “We have a new council that came on board, and of course I became the new city manager and we have a new parks and recreation director, all since the last time this was negotiated. When you have a change, you have people that look at things differently than they used to.”
Brandt said that council and staff reviewed the current lease agreement and determined that Thomasville residents were not being adequately compensated for what had been extended to Suire. The city manager said that the council appointed Brandt as the point person for negotiations and outlined several areas of focus for the continuing negotiations.
Brandt mentioned 2,000 square feet of office space located adjacent to the ballpark as a primary point of emphasis for the city and the basis for an increase. With that in mind, he said that the city evaluated the cost to operate the CPL and American Legion teams.
Based on that evaluation, the city manager said Thomasville determined the new exclusive-use lease period for the ballpark alone would come to $10,700. This figure was arrived at based on the city’s discounted daily rate to use the facility.
For private persons to rent Finch Field, the city charges $300 per day during the non-exclusive-use period when the HiToms are not in season. Brandt said the city multiplied a rate of $100 per day times the 107 days Thomasville would offer the facility to the HiToms, bringing the proposed cost to $10,700 plus utilities. Finch Field and the clubhouse portion of the Ball Park Community Center would be included in that part of the lease.
The office space and maintenance shed is proposed to be separate in the new lease, set to be approved by Thomasville City Council on Monday. Though the use of the field itself during the summer, at $10,700 — combined with its fall use at $4,500 and the use of the garage at $2,000 — comes in at roughly the same price as what Suire has paid in 2022-23, the sticking point is the office.
“The key to this is that the council looked at the use of the office space specifically and said there is value in that office space that he has effectively not paid for,” Brandt said. “Now you can claim in the old agreements that he’s working under and has worked under, the $16,000 included the office space. It’s written in there. He argues that ‘I’ve always gotten the office space as part of that rent.’ Yes, that’s true, but we broke it down.
“He’s running businesses out of there that are not just part of a CPL or American Legion season.”
Other than the farmers market in Thomasville, Brandt stated that no other property owned by the city of Thomasville is used for private profit. The city manager said office space leased in Thomasville averages between $8 and $12 per square foot. Discounting the office at Ball Park Community Center to 50 cents per square foot, the city offered it to him at $12,552 annually.
Suire disputes the need for a new agreement, saying that the office and clubhouse areas have been included as part of the lease the HiToms have signed over the span of 15 years, throughout seven consecutive leases.
“Our statement to the public is that we want to be here,” Suire said. “We do not want to go anywhere. We want to be treated equitably. We do not want to be taken advantage of.”
Brandt said that Suire has not indicated his intention to sign the contract if approved by the city at the proposed terms negotiated by the city manager. Suire seems more bullish on the prospects of HiToms’ baseball being played this summer.
“We’re still playing here on May 26, don’t worry,” Suire said. “This is our home, but we don’t appreciate being kicked out.”
kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.