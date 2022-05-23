WELCOME — High Point Christian didn’t get down when it fell behind early. Instead, it came back strong to win a state title.
The top-seeded Cougars narrowly lost 11-10 in game 2 but pulled away to win 12-7 in game 3 against second-seeded Hickory Grove in the NCISAA 3A softball state championship Saturday at North Davidson’s Lambros Field.
After winning the opener 3-0 on Friday, HPCA — in the state finals for the second year in a row — clinched the best-of-three series 2-1 to win its first state championship since 2013.
“What a gritty performance,” Cougars coach Lin Hayworth said. “In both of those games, we could’ve rolled over and said, ‘OK, we can’t do it. We’re not good enough.’ But we just fought and battled — all of them.”
HPCA’s big rally late in game 2 fell just short, but it gave them a spark for game 3. Even when they trailed in the first inning and again in the second, the Cougars didn’t panic. Instead, in a back-and-forth game, they evened the score 5-5 through three innings — then made their winning move.
In the fourth, HPCA scored four runs on six hits to lead 9-5 — keyed by an RBI double by Hall, run-scoring singles by Maci Burkhart and Lila Allred plus an RBI groundout by Hailey Allred. Two innings later, Lila Allred added a two-run hit followed by another RBI groundout by Hailey Allred to extend the lead to 12-7.
“We just need to come back,” said Lexi Hall, a junior pitcher/infielder. “Our hitting needed to be better and our defense needed to be better. But once we got those working together as one unit, everything just worked the way it’s supposed to. I think everyone just trusted in each other and we pulled through.”
Hall, HPCA’s primary pitcher who started games 1 and 2, came on in early relief of Lila Allred, who stepped in well for Hall late in game 2 but struggled a bit early in game 3. Hall settled in after some early struggles of her own and held Hickory Grove in check the rest of the way.
The Lions (14-8) did get two in the top of the sixth to inch within 9-7. But the Cougars (17-7-1) — led by a 4-for-4 performance by seventh-grader Blakely Bowman — answered on offense in the bottom half and sealed the win on defense in a four-batter seventh, ending it on an easy pop-out to Hall.
“It was crazy, because I knew I had it,” Hall said. “Then it was in there and it was over. I was like, “I actually did it?’ It was so unbelievable.”
After winning game 1 Friday and needing just one win Saturday, HPCA found itself in a rough spot early in game 2. The Lions led 4-0 in the first and raced to a 10-3 lead through three innings. They added a run in the fifth and, with runners on second and third, were a hit away from ending the game via the 10-run rule.
But the Cougars, who rallied late to beat Hickory Grove 8-7 when the teams met in March, answered with seven runs on seven hits in a 10-batter sixth inning to pull within a run. They had the tying run on third in the sixth and on first in the seventh but were thrown out both times.
The big rally, though, tipped the balance as HPCA — led by seniors Sarah Blackman and Sarah Carter — regained its positivity while the Lions, who had to bring in their primary pitcher to finish game 2, worked hard to force a third game.
“I think that proved to us: Hey, we can still do this — we’ve just got to shore up some things,” Hayworth said. “It was big that we got some runs, got back hitting it. And after that we hit it about every inning. Nothing crazy. We just kept putting pressure on them.“
