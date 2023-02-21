HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fought its way back to the state finals.
The second-seeded Cougars struggled at times offensively but held third-seeded John Paul II in check defensively in winning 60-38 on Tuesday at HPCA in the semifinals of the NCISAA 3A girls basketball playoffs.
HPCA will face top-seeded Concord Academy in the state championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Calvary Day in Winston-Salem.
“I felt we played pretty well in spurts,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “The biggest thing was – playoffs, you never know what’s going to happen. The scouting report could be totally different from when the ball tips.
“I’m just glad we fought through adversity and we were able to finish the game. That’s what we’ve been talking about this whole season.”
Kylie Torrence scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds – securing a double-double in the first half – to lead HPCA (20-8), which will make its second straight finals appearance after falling to Asheville Christian in overtime last year.
Nadiya Hairston added 13 points as both teams had a cold shooting night – the Cougars shot 37% from the field while the Saints shot 23%. But HPCA warmed up during critical stretches, especially in building a lead in the second quarter.
“It’s exciting, invigorating,” said Torrence, a sophomore wing. “We’ve handled a lot of adversity, a lot of things going on with this team. But God did that for a reason and now we’re here.”
The Cougars, trailing by two after one quarter, went on a 10-0 run to start the second – scoring on five straight possessions to begin the quarter. That gave them an eight-point lead 2 1/2 minutes in, as they built a 25-15 lead into halftime.
HPCA forced turnovers on five of John Paul II’s first six possessions of the second, in which they outscored the Saints 15-3. The Cougars forced 20 turnovers for the game, as they stretched their lead to 23 in the third and again in the final minutes of the game.
“We did notice they were playing our speed, but our speed was a little hectic,” Torrence said. “So we needed to control it and slow it down. We needed to have good shot selection. Because when we have good shot selection, we can get offensive rebounds. And that’s where most of our points came from.”
Ariana Atkinson scored 12 points to lead John Paul II (18-6), which got within 13 midway through the fourth before HPCA scored on eight straight possessions to push its lead back out beyond 20 in the final minutes.
Now the Cougars, who have won eight straight games since losing to Concord Academy in mid-January, will look to break through in the championship Saturday.
“It’s very fulfilling,” Drew said. “I’ve dreamt about the loss in the state championship. And the fact that I wanted to get back and the girls worked hard day-in and day-out to get back, I’m pleased. Now we just have to have a different result.”
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN GIRLS 60, JOHN PAUL II 38
Ariana Atkinson 12, DeeDee Koesters 11, Ramsey Cureton 11, Cox 4
Kylie Torrence 21, Nadiya Hairston 13, Utley 7, Taylor 6, Krajisnik 5, Walker 4, Limbacher 2, Couillard 2
