HIGH POINT — Four pitchers for High Point Christian combined on a two-hitter that included hitless relief and the Cougars topped Oak Grove 5-1 in nonconference baseball on a chilly and windy night Tuesday at Truist Point.
HPCA scored all of its runs in the fourth after being held hitless and to just three base runners on walks in the first three innings. The Cougars batted around, pounding out four hits and drawing three walks in ending its scoring drought,
Bryson King and Mack Jackson started it with back-to-back walks and Maddox Perez sent a single through the hole, scoring King and tying the score at 1-all. Another walk loaded the bases, setting the plate for Evan Goodwin, who laced a two-run single to right. That marked the end for starter Jarred Lindholm.
After a strikeout, Yates Sikes smashed a two-run double off reliever Cale Waters, upping the lead to 5-1.
Lindholm, who held the Cougars hitless in the first three innings, was charged with all five runs. He struck out six and walked six.
Oak Grove, which mustered both of its hits against Cougar starter Hunter Kelly, rallied in the third. Jake Smith led off with a double and Kelly was replaced by Brock Powell after issuing his fourth walk. Powell issued a walk that loaded the bases, and Bo Tiller lofted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Smith.
Powell got out of the jam with a strikeout and a liner to third. He picked up the win as the pitcher of record when the Cougars took the lead.
Bryson King replaced Powell in the fourth and got out of a jam with a groundout and two runners out. King had three strikeouts, all in the fifth after a leadoff walk. Trace Aufderhar came on in the sixth, walked three and recorded five strikeouts. Two of the walks gave Oak Grove in the seventh but Aufderhar ended the game with his third strikeout of the inning.
Waters also allowed a single in the fourth then issued a strikeout for the final out with two on. Over the last three innings, he struck out five (including three in the fifth), allowed one walk and one hit.
