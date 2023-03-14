HIGH POINT — Four pitchers for High Point Christian combined on a two-hitter that included hitless relief and the Cougars topped Oak Grove 5-1 in nonconference baseball on a chilly and windy night Tuesday at Truist Point.

HPCA scored all of its runs in the fourth after being held hitless and to just three base runners on walks in the first three innings. The Cougars batted around, pounding out four hits and drawing three walks in ending its scoring drought,

