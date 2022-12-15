HIGH POINT — High Point Christian put a late scare into The Burlington School. But it wasn’t quite enough to pull itself from a big hole.
The Cougars trailed by 27 in the second half before clawing within five with two minutes to go. But the Spartans regained enough control to beat HPCA 67-54 in a meeting of NCISAA boys basketball powers Thursday at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA — with unrelenting defense leading to easy offense — steamrolled The Burlington School 71-23.
“We played well in spurts,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “We came out flat somehow. We really wanted to be physical — we knew they’d be physical. We wanted to match that early on, and it took four or five minutes to understand the physicality of the game. We figured it out and played them pretty even the rest of the game.”
Elijah Cathcart scored 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead HPCA (4-6), which reached last year’s NCISAA 3A final. Adam Grier added 10 points, while Taft Johnson and Benny Limbacher each had seven points.
The Spartans — the NCISAA 2A champions the last two years after reaching the 1A finals in 2020 — scored the first 11 points of the game, carried a 31-18 lead into halftime and extended their lead to 27 with 1:25 left in the third.
The Cougars, trailing by 22 early in the fourth, went on a 20-4 run in the final quarter — scoring on eight of nine possessions — to pull within five on a 3 by Johnson with 2:02 left to play. A pair of technical fouls on TBS for hanging on the rim help HPCA gain momentum.
“We kind of took it to them instead of being back on our heels,” Cooper said. “We were the aggressor finally. And when you’re playing a team of that quality, you can’t sit back and let them push you around. You have to take it to them.”
But the Spartans (11-3) — coached by George Marshall, who led Henderson Collegiate to an NCHSAA 1A finals appearance against Bishop McGuinness in 2019 and a co-championship in 2020 — scored on their final five possessions to stave off the Cougars. Zion Walker finished with 13 points to lead TBS.
GIRLS GAME
Kylie Torrence scored 24 points — including 18 in the first half — to lead High Point Christian (4-4), which reached the 3A final last year. Nadiya Hairston followed with 18 points — eclipsing 1,000 points for her career in the first quarter.
“I think we played well,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “We’re just trying to get our chemistry now that we have our pieces back. This is a good win for us to get our confidence where it needed to be. Hopefully we can keep it up.”
HPCA, forcing turnovers and scoring baskets in huge waves, scored 20 straight points in the first to lead 23-1 with 2:28 left in the quarter. The Cougars shot 59% from the field and forced 21 turnovers in the first half.
“I’d say that’s what really sparked it,” said Hairston, a senior guard, of her team’s defense leading to offense. “Once one person does it, it’s like, ‘All right, everyone can do it now.’ We keep going, we keep running, we keep playing defense. I think starting off a game like that just sets you up.”
HPCA, leading 51-13 at halftime, scored on six straight possessions to open the third and led by 50 with 5:52 left in the quarter. Rotating in plenty of reserves, the Cougars pushed their lead to 51 during an abbreviated second half.
Xiomara Moser scored eight points to lead The Burlington School (3-7), which reached the finals the last four years — winning a 2A title last season and a 1A championship in 2019.
