High Point Christian’s Toot Clay shoots during Thursday night’s game againts The Burlington School at HPCA.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian put a late scare into The Burlington School. But it wasn’t quite enough to pull itself from a big hole.

The Cougars trailed by 27 in the second half before clawing within five with two minutes to go. But the Spartans regained enough control to beat HPCA 67-54 in a meeting of NCISAA boys basketball powers Thursday at HPCA.

