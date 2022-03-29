WALLBURG — High Point Christian hung around and hung around until finally making its winning move.
The Cougars scored the final four runs of the game — including three in a big seventh-inning rally — to walk off with an 8-7 win over Hickory Grove in a meeting of NCISAA 3A softball powers Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
“We had some mistakes here and there, but we were able to hang in,” HPCA coach Lin Hayworth said. “It could’ve gotten away from us, but we made a few plays. And what I’ve seen from this group this year is they battle and they don’t give up.”
The Cougars, who trailed 5-2 in the fifth and 7-4 in the sixth, got one in the sixth and quickly put the pressure on in their final at-bat. Maci Burkhart singled, Lexi Hall walked and Hailey Allred singled to load the bases with no outs.
Lila Allred singled to left to score a run. Then, after a line-out to second for the first out of the inning, Sarah Kate Carr stepped to the plate with the tying run on third and the winning run on second.
She fouled off a couple right in front of home plate. Then Carr, a left-handed slap hitter, put one in play that the pitcher fielded near the circle. Hall crossed home as the toss flew to the backstop, allowing Hailey Allred to race home too.
“I didn’t really see it go past her,” said Hailey Allred, an eighth-grader who played left field. “I just saw Coach out of the corner of my eye waving me home. It says that we can really play together when we encourage each other.”
The strategy, Hayworth said, was to put the ball in play with one out and use Carr’s speed to HPCA’s advantage.
“I don’t know if you’ve noticed but SK can really run,” he said. “We were trying to put the ball in play there, and she was able to do it. We’ve got pretty good speed all around. So, that’s what we’re trying to do — get people on the bases and try to put pressure on them. That’s kind of how we did the last inning.”
Hailey Allred went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars (9-2), who reached last year’s 3A final against Forsyth Country Day. Maci Burkhart added two hits while Laci Jarrell, Lila Allred and Carr each had a hit and an RBI.
“Mine was that, if we didn’t get it together, we’d have a tough practice tomorrow,” Hailey Allred said, describing the feeling heading into the final inning. “It was really good because it showed how good we can play when we’re all on.”
Lexi Hall struck out eight in earning the complete-game win for HPCA. Taryn Baucom took the loss for the Lions (5-5), perennial state contenders who lost in the semifinals last year against Forsyth after winning the state title in 2019.
Cameron Fisher went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs to lead Hickory Grove — ranked No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams by MaxPreps while the Cougars hold the top spot. Kaylin Garlick homered and drove in two.
HPCA, coming off an extra-inning win Friday against Montour and a close loss Monday against West Stokes, next plays Friday at home against Arendell Parrott Academy, ranked No. 2 in the NCISAA 3A.
The aim, particularly with only a couple teams in their conference fielding teams this year, is to face good competition during the regular season in preparation for the postseason, which begins in mid-May.
“We’ve played a really difficult schedule lately,” Hayworth said. “And I told the kids I felt like it really prepared us for this type of game. We struggled early and we never really panicked. And that’s what we’re trying to do — be prepared for when we go to the playoffs.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
HP CHRISTIAN 8, HICKORY GROVE 7
HGCS 200 122 0 – 7 11 4
HPCA 200 021 3 – 8 11 2
WP – Hall (7IP, 8K, 3BB, 11H, 7R); LP – Baucom (6.1IP, 4K, 2BB, 11H, 8R)
Leading hitters – HGCS: Fisher (3-3, 2 2B, SF, 2RBI), Garlick (2-3, HR, 2RBI), Carmean (2-3, RBI); HPCA: H. Allred (3-4, 2RBI), Burkhart (2-4), Jarrell (1-3, RBI), L. Allred (1-4, RBI), Carter (1-4, RBI)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.