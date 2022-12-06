HIGH POINT – It wasn’t quite perfect yet, but High Point Christian played well enough for a solid early-season win.
The Cougars pushed their lead to double digits in the second quarter, maintained a comfortable cushion throughout the second half and defeated Carlisle School 56-41 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA, getting strong contributions despite several notable players missing from the lineup, created waves of turnovers and easy baskets in racing to a 69-32 victory.
“We’ll take the win,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said with a smile. “We did a lot of really good things. And that’s what we’re looking to capitalize on and continue to do.
“Rebounding is a huge point of emphasis for us, and especially in the first half we took a positive step in that direction. We’re really trying to take care of the ball, and we did that really well in the first half.
“We’re just trying to figure out how to put 32 minutes together.”
Isaiah Sanders scored 12 points to lead HPCA (3-4), which during halftime honored longtime coach David Spencer on his retirement. Adam Grier contributed 10 points, followed by Elijah Cathcart with eight points.
The Cougars, forcing misses and turnovers on defense and steadily pulling away on offense, opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run to lead by 11 with three minutes left in the half. They took a 28-18 lead into halftime.
“We were just paying attention, being patient with our offense,” said Sanders, a junior guard. “And we were rebounding and getting out in transition for easy layups. Coach said to take care of the ball, and I feel like we did that.”
HPCA, which reached the NCISAA 3A final last season, scored the first six points of the third to lead by 16. It led by 18 twice in the second half before stretching its advantage to 19 inside the final two minutes.
“Progress is the name of the game at this point in the season,” Cooper said. “With an unforgiving schedule especially, we just want to keep getting better day in and day out.”
Branson Leduc-Mattox scored 15 points to lead Carlisle (1-4), which is from Martinsville, Virginia.
GIRLS GAME
Kylie Torrence scored 28 points – including 22 in the first half – to lead High Point Christian (3-4), which reached last season’s NCISAA 3A state final. Nadiya Hairston added 15 points, while Mary Douglas Hayworth had nine points.
“It was a good team win,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “I saw a lot of my role players step up, which is good. Mary Douglas played hard on both ends of the court. It was a good game for her.
“Now it’s just really figuring out who to rely on and when. We have so many people that I think now it’s just figuring out those pieces and maneuvering them at the right time.”
The Cougars, who were without Ashley Limbacher, Angel Walker and Sarah Utley, closed the first on a 12-2 run to lead by nine. They then outscored Carlisle 18-4 in the second to lead 35-12 at halftime.
“It’s always a good feeling to be up by 20,” said Torrence, a sophomore guard/forward, with a laugh. “But it’s pressure on you to keep doing it because you don’t want to break that lead – you want to increase it. But overall it felt really good because you know you’re doing the right things at the right time.”
HPCA, getting solid contributions from several reserves, pushed its lead to 26 in the third and got it to 39 inside the final two minutes. Makayla Kellam finished with six points to lead Carlisle (3-1), which committed 36 turnovers.
“I’m ready to have my whole team back – every game we’ve had three people missing,” Drew said. “So you have to adjust on the fly. Now, it’s just: Can the next person be ready when their number is called?
“But it’s early. We’ve had some learning lessons, and it’s good early to be tested. But now moving forward we have to learn from them and, if we play the same team again or if we’re in the same scenario, we can capitalize in our favor.”
High Point Christian’s boys next play in the Phenom Tourney Town Showcase this weekend at Smith – first taking on Raleigh Christian on Friday at 9:30 p.m., then East Forsyth on Saturday at 1:30. Both the boys and girls then play Thursday, Dec. 15, at home against The Burlington School.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
