HIGH POINT — High Point Christian took a blow and then dealt one of its own.
After allowing three runs in the fifth inning to fall behind, the Cougars rallied for four runs in the seventh to surge past crosstown rival Westchester Country Day 7-5 in PTAC baseball on a cool, windy Friday night at Westchester.
HPCA trailed 5-3 heading to its final at-bat and put two on with no outs and loaded the bases with one out. Jake Dunlap singled to left to drive in two runs and tied the score.
With two outs, Noah Hill walked to reload the bases. That set the stage for Garrett Allred, who came in as a pinch-hitter for Will Hodge. Allred laced a two-run single to center to give the Cougars a 7-5 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Trace Aufderhar quickly got two strikeouts — his fourth and fifth in a row. But the Wildcats managed to get the tying run on base following an error and a single.
Aufderhar sealed the win with a strikeout — his sixth in earning the win in two innings pitched. Hill finished with two doubles and an RBI while Owen Smith also had a hit and an RBI for HPCA (12-6 overall, 6-0 conference).
Bryce Hooker had a three-run home run to lead Westchester (6-3, 0-2). Carson Daniel added a double and an RBI while Tate Volger chipped in two hits. Vogler took the pitching loss in an inning of relief.
The Wildcats scored twice in the second but trailed after the Cougars responded with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth. Hooker’s home run gave Westchester back the lead in the fifth before HPCA rallied in the seventh.
The Cougars play again Thursday at home against Wesleyan Christian, while the Wildcats play Monday at Calvary Day.
