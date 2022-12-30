HPTSPTS-12-31-22 SHEETZ.jpg

High Point Christian's Angel Walker drives to the basket against Southwest Guilford's Ally Guglielmo during Thursday's girls championship in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic at Southwest.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian finished short of its tournament goal last year. This year it wouldn’t be denied.

The Cougars built a big lead early, fended off Southwest Guilford at key points and won 66-40 in the girls championship of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament Thursday at Southwest.

