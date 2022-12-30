HIGH POINT – High Point Christian finished short of its tournament goal last year. This year it wouldn’t be denied.
The Cougars built a big lead early, fended off Southwest Guilford at key points and won 66-40 in the girls championship of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament Thursday at Southwest.
In the boys championship, Piedmont Classical relentlessly built a lead into the fourth quarter but needed to hang on in the final moments to beat Southwest 76-70.
“It’s good – it’s the first in history,” HPCA girls coach Brittany Drew said. “I asked the kids, ‘Do you want to be the first in history or second?’ We really took pride in that, and being able to come together and get that win was big. I think it was one of our better games, so it was good to see us get into a groove.”
Amaya Glenn scored 15 points to lead HPCA (10-5), which won its first tournament title after finishing third last year. Kylie Torrence had 13 points despite foul trouble, while Angel Walker had 12 points, and Nadiya Hairston and Anna Krajisnik each had nine.
“It feels great,” said Hairston, who was selected the tournament MVP. “I don’t think we’ve ever done it as a program, so this is a really big win for us. We fought every single game, so I think that’s really solid and leads into conference play and the state playoffs.”
The Cougars, last season’s NCISAA 3A state runners-up, led by five after the first quarter but really pulled away in the second. A 16-1 run – keyed by turnovers on defense leading into offense – early in the quarter pushed their lead to 18 with two minutes left in the half.
HPCA, coming off tough wins over West Forsyth and Oak Grove earlier in the tournament, led 29-11 at halftime.
“We set the tone the first game, set the tone the second game, and we really set it tonight,” Hairston said. “So, I think that was really big for us. It’s just really important for us moving forward.
“Last year we fell short, losing to Wesleyan in the second round. This year we won in the second round and then we played the way we did in the championship, it’s just all the confidence we need,” she said with a smile.
Laila Bush scored 16 points to lead the Cowgirls (7-5), the reigning tournament champions. Ally Guglielmo added 15 points as Southwest whittled its deficit to 10 twice midway through the third. But a pivotal three-point play by Krajisnik sparked a 12-2 run that pushed HPCA’s lead to 20 late in the quarter.
The Cougars’ lead peaked at 28 in the fourth.
“I thought we played hard – just inconsistent and spotty,” Cowgirls coach Nick Scarborough said. “I like the effort and energy in spurts, but we have to be more physical.
“I think it was lack of execution early. We got sped up at times early and got out of sync. We dug a hole but were able to cut into the lead some. But we expended a lot of energy and got away from what got us back into the game.”
BOYS GAME
Piedmont Classical – keyed by Josiah Watkins with 21 points and tournament MVP Richard Goods with 20 points – slammed home dunk after dunk in building a 36-27 halftime lead.
A 9-0 run gave the Bobcats (19-2) a 10-point cushion late in the second and an 11-3 run extended their lead to 15 midway through the third. They led by 16 with 1:28 left in the game.
Southwest, which had positive stretches throughout the game to stay within reach, forced a string of turnovers and scored a flurry of baskets to highlight a frenzied 11-point run and pulled within five with five seconds left.
But the Cowboys (9-3) – led by Martin Giant with 20 points, Corbin Wilson with 13 points and Noah Goldston with 12 points – couldn’t pull closer.
“We were inconsistent,” Southwest coach Greg Vlazny said. “We knew going in it was a tall task. I told our guys all the pressure was on (Piedmont Classical). If we’re being honest, after last year (finishing sixth), no one thought we’d be here in the first place.
“I told our guys, ‘We’re playing with house money. So, just play loose and have fun.’ And the spurts where we did that and competed on the defensive end – you saw, we were right there. But we just didn’t make enough plays in the critical moments to keep it tight.”
All-tournament team
Girls
High Point Christian – Nadiya Hairston (MVP), Kylie Torrence and Courtney Taylor; Southwest Guilford – Sa'Mya McCullough, Laila Bush and Ally Guglielmo; Oak Grove – Haley Long and Zaire Jones; Glenn – Kamry Lamonte and Lanavia Goins; Wesleyan Christian – Taylor Hawley; Southern Guilford – Aaliyah Griffith; West Forsyth – Jeanna Baskerville
Boys
Piedmont Classical – Richard Goods (MVP), Julius Harrison and Khalif Barnes; Southwest Guilford – Stevon Harrison, Martin Giant and Corbin Wilson; Southern Guilford – Jyi Dawkins; Jucqarie Love; West Forsyth – Jaeari Brim and AJ Baskerville; Andrews – Keyshawn Gunthrop; Oak Grove – Max Van Weerdhuizen
