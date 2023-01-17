HIGH POINT — High Point Christian surged ahead, then held on for dear life.
The Cougars built an 18-point lead in the third quarter before watching it dwindle to five midway through the fourth. But they regrouped down the stretch and defeated Caldwell 61-56 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA — scoring the first 24 points of the game — cruised to a 65-20 victory.
“Hard fought — those are the words,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “Nothing was easy. They gave us everything and more, and it took a lot of guts from our guys in the fourth quarter when we went through that dry spell.
“We missed some layups, missed some open shots. And, of course, they’re not going to stop coming. They’re well-coached, good players.
“To rebound there and continue to gut it out — this time of year, you’ve got to win any way you can.”
Isaiah Sanders scored 20 points to lead HPCA (12-10 overall, 1-2 conference), which outscored the Eagles 22-8 in the third to build on its 28-24 halftime lead. Adam Grier added 14 points while Elijah Cathcart had 11 points.
“I thought we played well — played as a team,” said Sanders, a junior guard. “We’ve got some young guys and we had to fight back. They made a little run, so it was mostly just staying composed and keeping our heads.”
The Cougars — who shot 47% for the game, including 56% in the third — quickly pulled away when Sanders scored nine straight points to lead 39-28 midway through the third.
HPCA, which forced Caldwell into four turnovers in the third, added nine straight points to close the quarter — sparked by a pair of layups and a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer by Grier — to lead 50-32 heading to the fourth.
Caldwell (12-7, 1-2), which is coached by former Cougars coach Brandon Clifford, answered with a strong fourth quarter. It shot 63% in the quarter while the Cougars struggled at 22%.
The Eagles, led by J3 Swindell with 18 points, pulled within five with 4:02 left in the game. But HPCA, highlighted by a key offensive rebound and later a runner by Taft Johnson, stretched its lead back to 10 with 46 seconds left.
It scored on six of its final seven possessions to hold Caldwell at bay.
“I think it’s huge for our confidence,” Cooper said. “We’re such a young group. To get a close one like this in a conference game against a good team, hopefully we can carry it over to Thursday.”
GIRLS GAME
Kylie Torrence scored 24 points, including 18 over the middle two quarters, to lead HPCA (12-7, 1-1). Nadiya Hairston followed with 12 points as eight players scored in a balanced effort for the Cougars.
“I thought we played well,” HPCA coach Brittany Drew said. “Everything we’ve been preaching in practice is starting to come into form. We’re gaining our chemistry, knowing when to do things. And our philosophies are coming into play.”
The Cougars, forcing misses and turnovers on defense and quickly racing upcourt, scored all 24 points of the opening quarter. They scored on eight of their first 10 possessions to lead 18-0 with 3:35 left in the first.
HPCA shot 58% in the first half and forced 16 turnovers.
The Cougars pushed their lead to 48 in the final minutes of the game. Olivia Furst scored six points to lead the Eagles (6-3, 0-2).
HPCA, with less than a month left in the regular season, travels to nonconference Concord Academy on Thursday before returning to PTAC play Friday at crosstown rival Westchester Country Day.
“We know what we want our identity to be. Now it’s stamping it,” Drew said. “Can we do it consistently? I tell them every day: ‘This is the season that matters. So, we have to really home in on that.’ ”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
