High Point Christian’s Maci Burkhart, center, steals the ball during Tuesday’s game against Caldwell at HPCA.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian surged ahead, then held on for dear life.

The Cougars built an 18-point lead in the third quarter before watching it dwindle to five midway through the fourth. But they regrouped down the stretch and defeated Caldwell 61-56 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at HPCA.

