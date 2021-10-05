GREENSBORO — The result wasn’t what High Point Christian was looking for in its rematch with Caldwell Academy. But it is hoping the experience will be worthwhile in the weeks to come.
The Cougars fell behind early, tried to rally but ultimately fell 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 against the Eagles in a pivotal PTAC volleyball matchup Tuesday at Caldwell.
“I have always loved as a coach tough matchups,” HPCA coach Bridget Knower said. “You don’t always walk out of the gym with the result that you want. But those are the things that prepare for the end — or to improve.
“Even the things we work on in practice, if you’re not tested on those things then you don’t know if the girls are implementing them. So, I love tough matches any time of the season. But the closer we get to the end, the more they’re appreciated.”
Kennedy Powell had eight kills and eight digs for the second-place Cougars (15-8 overall, 5-2 conference), who are ranked No. 65 in the state overall and No. 5 among NCISAA 3A teams.
Carly Jarrell added 16 assists, while Zoie Hembree had nine digs and Emeline Martin had three aces as HPCA looked to avenge a five-set loss Thursday at home against Caldwell.
But the first-place Eagles (18-2, 7-0), the defending NCISAA 2A state champions who are ranked No. 37 overall in the state and No. 3 among NCISAA 2A teams, played well throughout the match on Senior Night.
“Our defense has improved throughout the season,” Knower said. “So, we’re happy that we’re making steps with that. But they’re just a really tough team to play, and they just keep coming at you. Their serve was so strong today, and our serve-receive was not as sharp as it needs to be.”
Caldwell won the opening set, thanks to a 7-0 run to lead 22-13. But the Cougars regrouped in the second, winning the first four points and leading by that same margin three more times early.
But the Eagles — who had their powerful hitters in prime position at key moments — tied the match at 15-all and re-tied it three more times before winning the final five points to overtake the Cougars and take the key second set.
“I feel like we controlled most of the second set,” Knower said. “But then when we lost that, I think it disheartened them a little bit. But they never give up. This team just keeps fighting, and I love that about them. But they need a little more of that determined spirit to stick it to somebody.”
HPCA fell behind four half a dozen times early in the third set and trailed by five at 18-13. It got back within two twice, at 18-16 and 20-18, but the teams traded points the rest of the way, and Caldwell finished it off with another big kill.
But all is not lost for the Cougars. They look to rebound against third-place Calvary Day on Thursday before hosting Asheville School in a nonconference match Saturday in another challenging match. The final week of the regular season will be next week.
“I always believe that our girls this year are totally capable of being in the hunt for that state championship,” Knower said. “And we have some things that are old habits that we need to let go of and implement the skills that we’ve been working on all year.
“But it really comes down to that grind. So, our girls need to take a step in that direction. Sometimes they’re really good at it. I felt like last week we were doing it the whole time. So we have to be consistent in that. And that’s what the champions are made of.”
