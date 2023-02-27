WINSTON-SALEM — To win a state championship, a lot of stars have to align. Unfortunately for High Point Christian, its final one wasn’t quite in place.
The second-seeded Cougars fell behind big early, tried to regroup and keep their hopes alive but fell 64-43 against top-seeded Concord Academy in the NCISAA 3A girls basketball state championship Saturday afternoon at Calvary Day.
“What got us to this point was being able to execute,” HPCA coach Brittany Drew said. “And in a game like this there’s a small margin of error. We definitely gave them a big gap to start with, and it’s hard to play from behind against a team like that.”
Nadiya Hairston scored 17 points to lead the Cougars (20-9), in the state championship for the second year in a row — the program’s only two finals appearances. Angel Walker added 13 points while Kylie Torrence followed with 10 points.
Zoey Ward scored 28 points for the Eagles (24-7), making their fourth finals appearance in five years — a run that includes also winning the 2021 title. Samantha Meyers contributed 12 points, all on 3-pointers, while Jada Steele had 10 points.
Concord, which won the team’s earlier meeting this season by 15, started hot. It went on a 23-2 run in the first to lead by 20 inside the final minute of the quarter. The Eagles shot 69% in the first quarter while HPCA shot 33%.
The Cougars were chasing the rest of the way.
“This game is more mental,” Drew said. “We were out of it at times, and one mistake led to two and it was a domino effect. Against a team like that, you can’t be down 20 and expect to cut it. Five to 10 is easier than 20 — it’s tough to cover that ground.”
HPCA, which shot 25% for the game while the Eagles shot 42%, warmed during a couple stretches during the final three quarters — inching within 17 in the second and 18 in the third. But Concord never really faltered, pushing its lead to 29 in the second half.
Seniors Hairston, Mary Douglas Hayworth, Anna Krajisnik, Ashley Limbacher and Lydia Couillard concluded their careers. But once again the Cougars were in position to capture their first state title and the aim is to be back in the years to come.
“To get back here is always the goal — and we reached that,” Drew said. “It’s big for the program. And now hopefully we can get back to this point and finish it. That’s the hurdle I think we have to try to figure out.”
