High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.