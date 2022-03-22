HIGH POINT — High Point Christian kept creating chances and Westchester Country Day kept turning them away.
Through 100 minutes of play the teams remained scoreless. But eventually the Cougars gained the edge in penalty kicks, defeating the rival Wildcats 0-0 (4-3 in PKs) in PTAC girls soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
“I felt like it was OK from us tonight,” HPCA coach Austin Beck said. “Possessionally, we kept the ball well. But Westchester made it really tough for us to break through, playing a high line. We had a couple chances to get in, and it was offside or the final pass wasn’t there.
“I think that was the most frustrating part for us — that it broke down in the final third and we missed some chances that could’ve been a chance to score a goal and go ahead. But that happens — that’s the game of soccer.”
Anna Wetherington, Juli Elger, Chloe Ausburn and Caroline Dougherty scored in penalty kicks, going 4 for 4 for the Cougars (2-5 overall, 2-1 conference). Cameron Martin, who made two saves in regulation and overtime, stopped Westchester’s third shot.
The Wildcats’ final opportunity missed wide to seal the outcome.
“I told them before PKs, ‘Just pick your spot,’ ” Beck said. “ ‘Be confident, go up there and don’t think about anything else.’ I think all four stepped up and made clinical penalty kicks. And, for Cameron, we knew she’d save at least one. She’s saved two already in games.
“So, we knew she’d save at least one. And that’s fitting for her to have an impact in that because she’s been so solid all year. But to make all four penalties and for us to find a way to win a game in which we controlled most of play, I think that’s good.”
Olivia Beaver, Emma Engle and Covington Hauser scored in penalty kicks for Westchester (4-1, 0-1). Anna Beth Merritt, who finished with 16 saves for the match, highlighted a stellar defensive effort for the Wildcats, who feature a number of their more experienced players along the back line.
Just penalty kicks tipped HPCA’s way.
“Our players definitely listened to the scouting report, the game plan,” Westchester coach Austin Kues said. “We made their shots tough, especially from distance. They’re our rivals, so we knew what we were up against. They take their defending personally, and they took a lot of pride in it tonight.”
Despite the outcome, the effort was still a step in the right direction for a team that also mixes in a number of younger players in the lineup as well.
“We had a very similar game here last year,” Kues said. “So, we definitely have the confidence and we’ve excelled early in the 2A season. We’re here to play in a conference of 3A and 4A teams. We’re the smallest school and we’re the little dogs, but we sent a message tonight that we’re here to play and to win.”
The Cougars — who won last year’s match at Correll-Morris by a similar 1-0 score — controlled much of the match. But, although it finished with a 31-6 advantage in shots for the match, HPCA couldn’t quite break through against the Wildcats’ disruptive defense. And Westchester wasn’t without a few chances too.
The Wildcats will continue PTAC play Thursday at Greensboro Day, while the Cougars will visit Cary Christian in a nonconference match Tuesday.
