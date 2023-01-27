HIGH POINT – High Point Christian was again neck-and-neck with one of the top teams in the state. But Greensboro Day again escaped with a hard-fought win.
The Cougars built a sizable lead early but fell behind double digits late, going cold during a couple pivotal stretches. They stayed within reach in the final seconds before falling to the Bengals 45-40 in PTAC boys basketball Friday night at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA – hitting shots and playing strong defense – raced ahead in the first half, continued to pull away and rolled past Greensboro Day 52-29.
“I wanted to see us take a step forward, and I definitely saw that tonight,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “We competed. They’re a lot bigger than us, and for us a big point of emphasis for us was physicality and competing.
“We definitely did that. Obviously we’ve got to shoot the ball better from the free-throw line. We also missed a lot of point-blank shots, especially in that third quarter. But we’re right there both times we’ve played them. We just have to get over the hump.”
Isaiah Sanders – who left with a hand or arm injury with two minutes left in the game and didn’t return – scored 10 points to lead HPCA (14-12 overall, 3-3 conference), ranked No. 93 in the state overall and No. 7 among NCISAA 3A teams. Benny Limbacher and Adam Grier each added nine points.
The Cougars, who shot 31% from the field for the game while the Bengals shot 43%, led by six in the first quarter and extended it to eight midway through the second. But GDS pulled even at 19-19 into halftime. HPCA still led with 3:20 left in the third before the Benglas scored the final eight points of the quarter to lead 33-26.
GDS – which struggled with 16 turnovers while HPCA had six – extended its lead to 10 with 3:14 left in the game after the Cougars came up empty on four of their first five possessions of the fourth, including back-to-back trips on which they missed a tough layup and then the follow at the basket.
HPCA, which missed all seven of its free-throw attempts in the fourth, did rally – getting as close as four with 54 seconds left and again with 10 seconds left. But the Bengals, ranked No. 11 in the state overall and No. 2 in the NCISAA 3A, hit four of their final six free throws to stay just far enough ahead.
Jaydon Young scored 19 points while Joseph Bachman added 10 points to lead GDS (25-3, 6-0), which won the team’s previous game 46-43 earlier this month.
“They’re playing against big-team players,” Cooper said. “Adam Grier was just guarded for four quarters by a kid going to Virginia Tech. So, this should give them a lot more confidence. And hopefully down the stretch we’ll be a lot more confident for it.”
GIRLS GAME
Kylie Torrence scored 17 points to lead HPCA (15-8, 4-1), ranked No. 63 in the state and No. 1 in the NCISAA 3A. Angel Walker added 14 points – including 13 in the first half – while Nadiya Hairston had 10 points as the Cougars avenged a 10-point loss against Greensboro Day earlier this month.
“We played really well,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “We executed our game plan well. I thought each and every last person played to their strengths. I know basketball’s a game of runs, and I thought we had a lot of runs today. We were all locked in and I’m just proud of the effort today.”
HPCA closed the first quarter on a 10-4 run to lead by four and outscored the Bengals 11-4 in the second to take a 27-16 lead into halftime. The Cougars’ lead hit 18 midway through the quarter and finally got to 20 to end the third. Their advantage peaked at 23 in the final seconds of the game as eight players scored for HPCA.
“I’m excited we got this win, because last game we weren’t playing as a team, we weren’t hustling,” said Walker, a junior guard. “We felt the urge today that we’ve got to beat them. We’ve got to beat them – there’s no other option. We all did what we had to do.”
The Cougars shot 57% from the field for the game while GDS (14-8, 4-1), which also had 21 turnovers, shot 27%. Liz Wyrick scored 16 points to lead the Bengals, ranked No. 81 in the state and No. 4 in the NCISAA 3A. Now HPCA, which has won four of its last five, looks to maintain its momentum.
“I think it’s engagement and confidence,” Drew said. “Just the belief that we can actually do that. It’s a long season, and I think mentally we were engaged. I’m super proud of our effort – this is a big win for us.”
HPCA’s boys will play Tuesday at Calvary while both Cougars teams will play Friday at Caldwell. The regular season will conclude with the games Friday, Feb. 10.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.