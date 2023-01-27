2023-01-28 HPCA-GDS bbb2.jpg

High Point Christian’s Amori McLeod, right, shoots during Friday’s game against Greensboro Day at HPCA.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian was again neck-and-neck with one of the top teams in the state. But Greensboro Day again escaped with a hard-fought win.

The Cougars built a sizable lead early but fell behind double digits late, going cold during a couple pivotal stretches. They stayed within reach in the final seconds before falling to the Bengals 45-40 in PTAC boys basketball Friday night at HPCA.

