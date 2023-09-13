HIGH POINT — High Point Christian earned a big win on a big stage.
The Cougars — led by a hat trick by Matthew Cheng — scored two goals in the second half to break free of crosstown rival Westchester Country Day and won 3-1 in PTAC boys soccer Wednesday afternoon at Truist Point.
“From start to finish, this is probably our most complete game,” HPCA coach Austin Beck said. “We came out and went right at them, found a way to score a goal and then had to weather that storm two minutes later. I thought our guys responded well in the second half.
“We came out and definitely wanted it more and figured out a way to win it. It’s great to see someone other than Jace (Harris) score a goal. We knew they’d man-mark him and take him away. We challenged some other guys to step up, and Matthew with the hat trick — he showed his quality.”
Cheng scored all three goals for the Cougars (4-5 overall, 1-3 conference), who won for the second time in the series’ last four matches. Jace Harris and Samuel Kinraw each added an assist.
The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime after Cheng scored for HPCA in the ninth minute and Ben Van Dessel scored for the Wildcats in the 11th minute. But the Cougars scored twice in the opening minutes of the second half to regain control.
Cheng controlled the ball along the left side and fired in a shot during the 50th minute and, on a ball ahead, chipped a shot past the goalkeeper in the 51st minute to give HPCA a firm advantage in a back-and-forth match.
“It was just teamwork,” Cheng said. “They sent good balls to me. It felt really good. We’d been on a losing streak, so it feels really good and I think it’ll help us a lot this season.”
Westchester (5-2, 0-2), which got an assist from Harriss Covington, controlled stretches of play well and created numerous opportunities — outshooting the Cougars 13-6 for the match.
Van Dessel had a free kick from just outside the penalty area hit off the post in the 67th minute, and Will Rives had a high, hard shot stopped on a leaping save by the goalkeeper in the 74th minute to highlight the Wildcats’ second-half looks.
But HPCA was disruptive enough to seal the win.
“I’m very thankful for the Rockers and the Carolina Core for giving us this opportunity,” Westchester coach Adam Schwartz said. “I wish we would’ve played a little better. I think we were nervous, just about playing in this environment. We’re young.
“After they scored that first goal, I’m proud of us for fighting back. But our defense just lacked communication and gave up two quick goals. That was a punch in the face. But a lot of credit to Austin. He had his guys ready to play and they played hard. They capitalized on their opportunities and we did not.”
Connor Bullard made four saves in goal for the Cougars, while Nolan Patterson had two saves for the Wildcats.
Westchester — which will host the teams’ rematch Oct. 5 — play again today at Greensboro Day, while HPCA will also next play GDS on the road Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.