HIGH POINT — High Point Christian got back on track — eventually.
The Cougars, after losing the series opener in a thriller earlier in the week, fell behind early but rallied hard in the late innings to beat crosstown rival Westchester Country Day 9-5 in PTAC baseball Friday afternoon at Oak View Baptist Church.
“We try to have good at-bats,” HPCA coach Corey Gesell said. “We got a couple walks, got a hit or two. I think our guys started making little adjustments, which really helped. Obviously the home run by Trace was huge. He got a pitch and didn’t miss it.
“Every team tries to do that — just pass it on to the next hitter. Try to have a really good at-bat and somehow find a way to get on, whether it be a hit batter or a walk or a hit. We did it that (fifth) inning and it just snowballed.”
Jake Dunlap went 2 for 2 with a home run, four runs and two RBIs for the Cougars (22-3 overall, 7-1 conference), ranked No. 2 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 3A teams. Dylan Story also went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs, while Trace Aufderhar hit a two-run home run in the fifth to give HPCA back the lead.
“We pulled it out,” said Aufderhar, a senior outfielder. “We came back in the fifth and sixth and scored a couple runs. I felt like it was a good performance after we woke up — we were a little dead in the beginning.”
The Cougars led by a run in the first inning but fell behind 5-1 in the third after the Wildcats, who won Tuesday’s opener 1-0 behind a masterful pitching performance by Josh Hammond, plated five runs and seemed to have all the momentum.
HPCA, however, stemmed the tide on a solid relief pitching by Bryson King, then, trailing by three in the fifth, built pressure — putting runners on second and third with one out and scored runs on a throwing error and an RBI single by Story.
Aufderhar then hammered a pitch over the left-center field fence to give the Cougars a 6-5 lead.
“Down 0-2, he’d already thrown me three sliders and I fouled off one,” he said. “So, I was sitting slider. He threw a fastball high, and on 1-2 I knew what was coming. I sat on it, kept my head down and put a good swing on it.
“It felt pretty good,” he said with a smile. “First hit with a new bat.”
HPCA added runs on a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly and an error in the sixth. King finished off the victory with a 1-2-3 seventh — picking up the pitching win with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Story struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings.
“Westchester did a good job of hitting Dylan,” Gesell said. “They had that one good inning — six hits. A couple were bloops but a couple they hit really hard. Dylan hadn’t pitched in like eight days, so he was a little rusty.
“But give their guys credit — they did a good job knocking some hits and scoring runs. BK came in and he’s done a good job all year coming in in relief, settling things down and making good pitches.”
Tate Vogler took the loss in an inning of relief for starter Carson Daniel, who limited the Cougars during the first four innings. Westchester was at the mercy of needing to manage pitching heading into the final week of the regular season.
Plus, the tone shifted when right fielder Crawford Elrod was injured while running into the fence on Dunlap’s third-inning home run. From there, the Wildcats, ranked No. 84 in the state and No. 3 among NCISAA 2A teams, were trying to hold on.
Caleb Hammond, a High Point University recruit, finished with two doubles while Josh Hammond also had two hits and an RBI at the plate for Westchester (10-6, 5-3). Cameron Daniel added a two-run single that keyed the Wildcats’ five-run third.
“We played well,” Westchester coach Rob Woodall said. “From an arms standpoint, we really had to think about what’s happening next week — 2A games are much more important. Not that we don’t want to beat these guys, obviously.
“But already beating them once and just having a split, we had to play that kind of game. We still played well. We put up five runs on Dylan Story, who was conference player of the year last year. So we played well — I’m not upset at all.”
HPCA will conclude PTAC play this week against Forsyth Country Day — in Lewisville on Tuesday and at home for Senior Night on Friday. It will then host 4A power Charlotte Christian on Saturday. The Wildcats will visit Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting the Eagles on Friday to end the regular season.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.