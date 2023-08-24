KERNERSVILLE — The schedule maker wasn’t particularly kind in having Bishop McGuinness face one of its toughest opponents of the season so early.
The Villains, with a host of new faces in the lineup, started well but fell off the pace and couldn’t recover in losing 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 against conference rival Cornerstone Charter in Northwest Piedmont 1A volleyball Thursday evening at Bishop.
“It’s kind of where we’ve been all season,” Bishop coach Shawn Jacobsen said. “Parts of our game have been really, really good. And then other parts we’re honestly just missing practice time. This is a big matchup early and we lost eight kids (from last year’s regional runner-up team).
“We’re just trying to find that rhythm and we’ve only had eight practices. It’s a brand-new starting group, and we’re just trying to find that rhythm and cohesion. But when it’s working it’s really nice. They’re in rhythm right now and hopefully we’ll catch up to them by the end of the season.”
Karstin Workman had 12 kills and four blocks for the Villains (3-2 overall, 3-1 conference). Clare Bandle added nine kills, followed by Bacall Sellars with five and Susanna Drake with six. Drake also had 21 assists and three aces, while Eva Skoteiniadis had five blocks and Natalie Ma had seven digs.
In a back-and-forth match, Bishop rallied to have a chance late in three of the four sets. An 8-1 run — highlighted by a handful of blocks at the net — gave it a 20-13 lead in the first and spurred it to 1-0 advantage in the match overall. But the Cardinals (5-0, 4-0) recovered well to finally break free late in the second.
The Villains twice erased sizable deficits in the third to tie it 23-all. But Cornerstone, a perennial conference contender alongside Bishop, won the final two points on a kill and a mishandled serve-receive to grab the set. The Cardinals, keyed by outside hitter Caroline Smith, again built a lead in the fourth.
The Villains couldn’t quite find a rhythm while Cornerstone capitalized with hard hits to open spots — quickly building five-point leads that extended to 21-14 following a 4-1 run. Bishop again clawed within reach late but couldn’t quite mount enough of a comeback to force a fifth set.
“I’m sticking to my guns, working on one thing at a time,” Jacobsen said. “In the past, I’ve been like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got a big match.’ And we’re doing all this stuff and it actually ends up being more of a disaster. So we’re focusing on one thing at a time.
“We knew serve-receive was going to be an issue at the beginning of the season. So we keep on working on it — and it wasn’t great tonight. We know we have to keep working on it and that’s OK. Because they are starting to do some of the things that will eventually help them make good passes.
“I’m proud of the effort they continue to show and they did show some fight.”
The Villains — who will host their annual VolleyBrawl tournament Sept. 30 — will continue conference play Tuesday at home against the N.C. Leadership Academy. The Cardinals will host the teams’ rematch Sept. 26 — likely with conference championship implications on the line.
“We will be a better team when we get it together — I sincerely believe that,” Jacobsen said. “If they keep working. If they give up now and just go through the rest of the conference just cruising and not trying to get better. We just need to make sure we’re executing every single match, every single point.”
