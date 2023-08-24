HPTSPTS-08-25-23 VOLLEYBALL.jpg

Bishop McGuinness’ Clare Bandle spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Cornerstone Charter at Bishop.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

KERNERSVILLE — The schedule maker wasn’t particularly kind in having Bishop McGuinness face one of its toughest opponents of the season so early.

The Villains, with a host of new faces in the lineup, started well but fell off the pace and couldn’t recover in losing 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 against conference rival Cornerstone Charter in Northwest Piedmont 1A volleyball Thursday evening at Bishop.