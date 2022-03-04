MIDWAY — Vaughn Black wasn’t one to sit idly by — not when he could lend a hand or offer a kind word. That’s how many in Davidson County will remember him.
Black, who in recent years was a substitute teacher and the golf coach at Oak Grove High School, died Monday.
“He was a sweet soul,” Oak Grove athletic director Stan Smith said. “He wanted to see everybody succeed. He cared deeply about his players and all the coaching staff.
“A bunch of people have told me anytime they had a game that night, he would seek out the coaches during the day just to wish them good luck. Online, a lot of the kids are commenting about him.
“They called him ‘Pops’ as kind of a term of endearment for him. They looked up to him as kind of a father or grandfather type figure just because he was so loving and caring.”
Black, who was 73, was born in High Point and, after living in Florida, graduated from High Point College and later earned his master’s degree at NC A&T State University. For a decade he was a teacher, coach and administrator in Davidson County Schools.
For another two decades he was director for the parks and recreation department in Thomasville — helping create Winding Creek Golf Course in the early 1990s. Since then, he’d been a substitute teacher in the Oak Grove and North Davidson communities.
“He was in the halls two, three times a week because he was covering maternity leaves and things like that,” Smith said. “So he’s had a big impact not just on golfers, but teachers, office staff and kids, obviously. He’s had an impact — a big impact, not just golf.”
Black, who was a baseball player growing up and played briefly in the Kansas City Royals organization, became the golf coach when Oak Grove opened in 2017 because, in large part, one of his grandsons was on the team.
As a brand new school, Oak Grove couldn’t hire teachers to fill all the coaching positions. So people like Black — whose daughter also works at the school and one of his granddaughters cheers — stepped up.
“And he worked out great,” Smith said. “I couldn’t ask for a better job. He would ask me questions when he needed to, but I’d say he was low-maintenance. Anytime you can get a coach that you can trust to take care of things, that’s always a good thing.”
The Oak Grove golf teams quickly became powerhouses, combining for almost a half-dozen conference championships and competing well on the state level. And in 2019 the girls team captured the school’s first team title — winning the 1A/2A state championship.
“You know, he was just happy for the kids,” Smith said. “We had a ring ceremony at a football game where we presented their state championship rings, and he was glowing. But he never took any credit — a very humble guy.
“You know, he liked to tell jokes. And he didn’t take life too seriously, which was great. That’s why all the kids loved seeing him whenever he was in class. He was just easy to get along with, and the kids knew that.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.