HIGH POINT - Few people have played as big a role at Southwest Guilford High over the years as Jim Coggins.
A teacher and coach for decades, he was one who many students and colleagues recalled fondly well after their days at the school were over.
Coggins died July 20 after a lengthy fight with cancer. He was 74.
“He was an icon, a legend, the ultimate Cowboy,” athletic director Brindon Christman said. “He lived and breathed kelly green, black and white. When people think of Southwest, they think of Jim and Linda Coggins.”
Coggins, a graduate of Grimsley and Appalachian State, came to Southwest when the school opened in 1979. He stayed there until he retired from teaching in 2011 — and even then he returned for short stints.
A huge set of steer horns, a gift from former Southwest coach and AD Joe Don Myers, graced the wall of his office for 25 years.
“He was one of the most unique individuals — one of the most genuine people around,” Christman said. “The way I’d describe him is that he was loyal and he loved people. He wasn’t a stranger to anyone, and he meant so much to so many people.
“When he walked the halls, everyone knew him. He had a great sense of humor and he cared about people — that was the biggest thing.”
Coggins, a two-time state champion wrestler at Grimsley, made stops at Scotland County High and Jamestown Middle before coming to Southwest. He taught health/physical education and was wrestling head coach for 32 years and a football assistant coach for 24 years.
He was a staple in the athletic department, chipping in where he could. His nearly four decades coaching wrestling produced over 300 wins, a dozen conference titles and five individual state champions. He was also inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s North Carolina chapter.
In 2011, he was given the NCHSAA’s “Eight Who Make A Difference” award, an annual honor that goes to coaches who exemplify good sportsmanship and serve as positive role models for student-athletes. That same year, Southwest also named its new gymnasium for Coggins.
Even up until recently, Christman said, former students he’d see around town would ask about Coggins.
“You don’t find people like that,” Christman said. “Just a genuine person.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
