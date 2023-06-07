HIGH POINT — Wednesday’s sloppy conditions didn’t stop Rick Cloninger from posting another good score in the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament on Wednesday.
Cloninger, the 2015 winner from Rock Hill, South Carolina, shot a first-round 3-under-par 69 in a steady rain at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course and took a two stroke lead over Joe Jaspers of Huntersville on a day when most players struggled.
“I kept hitting it close,” Cloninger said. “I hit a lot of wedges within six or seven feet. I played the hard holes pretty good. I hit a couple of bad shots that cost me bogeys. I missed a couple of par putts that were makeable. I could have gotten around with one bogey and I missed a short birdie putt on 4. I made seven birdies and could have made eight or nine. I had good distances and had a good day with the putter.”
Cloninger made birdies on 2,5,7,9, 10,11 and 18 and settled for bogeys on 3, 6, 12 and 16.
“The course played three clubs longer than it has before,” Cloninger said. “I hit a hybrid into 15 and I never hit less than a 5 or 6 iron. But, (the damp conditions) allowed you to hit it at the flags. The hard holes were harder than have been most of the time. But, I got ahead of the game a little bit so I was able to play more conservative on a couple of holes on the back instead of looking for the pin. I knocked it up to about 3 or 4 feet on 18 and finished it out. I took advantage of my opportunities.”
Cloninger and Jaspers were the only two who broke par.
Jaspers, who has played in the Triad Amateur and USGA qualifiers at Willow Creek, said he called on his experience of playing in the rain while growing up in northeast Iowa. “I just tried to plod around,” Jaspers said. “It wasn’t too bad on the front nine but it was coming down pretty steady on the back nine. It was one of those things where you tried not to get in a rush, just be patient and hit a good shot. . .Rain usually treats me pretty well so we’ll see if the sunny skies treat me differently.”
He biridied 4, 7 and 9 and bogeyed 8 and 16.
“I just kept the ball in front of me and if I missed a green I was below the hole,” Jaspers said. “Getting up and down wasn’t too difficult and I did that most of the day. I made a couple good par saves which you have to do on a day like today. The back nine, with the rain, was wetter than in the beginning and because of that, the ball didn’t run like I’m used to here. So I definitely had some longer middle irons into some of the greens.”
Steve Harwell, the 2019, shot even-par 72 and is in third place. Jon Lindstorn of Colorado and Sherrill Britt of West End are tied for fourth at 2-over 74.
Bob Royak, the 2021 winner who was inducted into the Senior Hall of Fame during a dinner at the Emerywood clubhouse, struggled to a 77 and tied for 11th. Jack Hall, the 2018 winner, shot 80.
Three-time winner Doug Hanzel, the defending champ, withdrew because of back issues, ending his quest to tie Paul Simon’s record of four Hall of Fame titles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.