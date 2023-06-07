HPTSPTS-06-08-23 HOF GOLF.jpg

Rick Cloninger tees off during the first round of the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame at Willow Creek Golf Course Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Wednesday’s sloppy conditions didn’t stop Rick Cloninger from posting another good score in the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament on Wednesday.

Cloninger, the 2015 winner from Rock Hill, South Carolina, shot a first-round 3-under-par 69 in a steady rain at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course and took a two stroke lead over Joe Jaspers of Huntersville on a day when most players struggled.