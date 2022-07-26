HPTSPTS-07-27-22 ACC PRESEASON PICKS.jpg

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be in the hot seat as the Tigers come off what was considered a disappointing season last year,

 AP

GREENSBORO (AP) — Clemson is favored to return to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

The Tigers were the preseason pick to win the league for the seventh time in eight seasons, according to voting results released Tuesday following last week’s ACC media days. Media members picked the Tigers on 103 of 164 votes cast as the favorite.

Trending Videos