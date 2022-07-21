EUGENE, Ore. — High Point Central product Tamara Clark will vie for her first women’s 200 meters World Championship medal tonight.
Clark advanced to the final, scheduled for 10:35 p.m. Eastern time, by winning her semifinal heat in a thrilling finish Tuesday at Hayward Field. Clark, who completed her career at Alabama in June and is in her first pro season, edged ahead in the last 50 meters and defeated Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain and Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica in a three-wide finish.
Clark was clocked in 21.95 seconds, Asher-Smith in 21.96 and Thompson-Herah in 21.97.
“I didn’t give up and told myself to keep pumping, keep pumping, keep pumping,” Clark said in an interview on the Peacock video streaming service.
The top two finishers in each of three semifinal heats and the runner with the next two best times advanced to the final. Clark had the slowest time among the heat winners. The others were Jamaica speedsters Shericka Jackson and 100 meters winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
Jackson, the favorite, was clocked at 21.67 as she showed her form that produced the third-best 200 time ever earlier this month. Fraser-Pryce was clocked at 21.95.
Thompson-Herah and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland qualified on time. Fraser-Pryce, Jackson and Thompson-Herah swept the medals in the 100.
Aminatou Seyni of Niger and Abby Steiner of the U.S. also qualified with second-place finishes. Steiner was clocked at 22.15 seconds, which was considerably slower than her winning time in the U.S. championships and was the slowest qualifier. Thompson-Herah and Mujinga Kambundji qualifier on time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.