Members of the High Point Police Department and volunteers conduct a flier response at Park Terrace Apartments in March following the shooting death of a 15-year-old. The killing is one of five unsolved homicides from 2022.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Criminal violence claimed 15 lives in the city last year, but 2022 wasn’t as deadly as the previous year.

In 2021, High Point Police Department officers investigated 19 homicides, according to police crime figures.

