HPTSPTS-07-08-23 HITOMS.jpg

HiToms infielder JD Suarez (24) gets the out at second and throws to first around Tri-City runner Cameron Miller during Thursday's game at Truist Point.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – From the very start, the HiToms were off their game.

High Point-Thomasville fell behind five runs in the top of the first inning, eventually trailed by double digits and lost 14-2 in eight innings against the Tri-City Chili Peppers in its final Conxt Series game of the season Thursday in Coastal Plain League baseball at Truist Point.