NEW YORK — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress now has ownership of the Carolina Cowboys in the Professional Bull Riders Team series.
The Cowboys franchise was owned by PBR and operated by Richard Childress Racing, with RCR driver Austin Dillon of Thomasville as general manager, during the Team Series first season in 2022.
PBR announced Friday that Childress exercised an option to purchase the Cowboys sanction with businessman Jeff Broin and his wife Tammie. Broin is the founder and CEO of bioprocessing giant POET. Broin and RCR have a longstanding partnership through NASCAR and worked together to upgrade the league to 15% bioethanol.
In addition to producing farm-based, renewable biofuel at its 33 bioprocessing facilities across the Midwest, POET also produces a suite of plant-based bioproducts, including Dakota Gold high-protein animal feed.
PBR also announced it has sold the Oklahoma Freedom franchise and that it will not own any of the eight teams in the league when the 2023 season opens in July. The inaugural season for the league included 11 events and ended with a championship meet in Las Vegas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.