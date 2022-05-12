HIGH POINT — WIldness by pitchers and other mistakes proved too much for the Rockers to overcome Thursday.
Charleston took advantage as wild pitches and passed balls led to three of its runs in a 6-2. outcome that gave the Dirty Birds wins in the last two games of a three-game series.
Losing a series for the first time this season, High Point suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since the second and third games of the campaign.
The Rockers dropped to 13-6 in suffering its first loss by more than two runs this year. Charleston improved to 11-8.
Charleston got on the board in the fifth helped by pitches from starter Austin Glorius getting past the catcher. Scott Kelly singled and Angel Garced walked. Wild pitches allowed both to move a base, and a passed ball enabled Kelly to race home.
Similar mistakes led to Charleston scoring three and expanding a 3-1 lead in the seventh. Kelly reached base when Xander Wiel couldn’t come up with his grounder at third. Rocker reliever John Hayes then drilled Angel Garced with a pitch. Connor Justus laced a single that scored Kelly. A wild pitch allowed Garced and Justus to move up. Garced scored on a sacrifice fly and Justus scored on Nick Longhi’s single, making it 6-1.
The Rockers broke through in the bottom of the fifth against Dirty Birds starter Jose Mesa Jr., who was the winning pitcher. Johnny Field led off with a triple to center. Jay Gonzalez hit a bouncer to short, and Field beat the throw to the plate.
Charleston took the lead for good when Engel Beltre smashed a two-run homer to right against Bryce Hensley, who was the losing pitcher.
The Rockers added one in the eighth. Ben Aklinski led off with a double, went to second on a sacrifice fly and scored on a groundout.
High Point managed just six hits that included two each by Aklinski and Field.
The Rockers travel to Long Island for a three-game weekend series that begins today.
