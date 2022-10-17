HIGH POINT — High Point Central didn’t let a couple small dips derail the start of its postseason. It got right back on track and finished strong.

The second-seeded Bison rallied from a small deficit in the first set, raced away early in the second and won a handful of key points late in the third to sweep seventh-seeded Dudley 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 on Monday at Central in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball tournament.

Trending Videos