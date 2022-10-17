HIGH POINT — High Point Central didn’t let a couple small dips derail the start of its postseason. It got right back on track and finished strong.
The second-seeded Bison rallied from a small deficit in the first set, raced away early in the second and won a handful of key points late in the third to sweep seventh-seeded Dudley 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 on Monday at Central in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball tournament.
“We played great,” Central coach Miranda Taylor said. “It was good. We had a couple errors in there, but the majority of the match we did great. All we talked about was momentum on our side. And once we take care of what’s going on on the Bison side, I think we do great.”
Emma Burks had eight kills, three aces and three assists to lead the Bison (14-8), who advanced in the conference tournament for the second year in a row. Ava Burton added seven kills, three assists and one ace.
Emma Marion chipped in four kills, four aces and four blocks, while April Htun had 12 digs and six aces as Central advanced to face either third-seeded Southern Guilford or sixth-seeded Atkins in the semifinals tonight at Central.
“It was a good win,” said Burks, a senior setter/outside hitter. “We all played well together. … It was a big deal today. We came prepared and we were ready to go to the next day. So it was really fun.”
The Bison led the match early but fell off the pace, trailing 11-7. But, sparked by a handful of aces by Htun and a couple kills by Burks and Marion, they went on a 12-2 run to lead 19-13 and finished off the first set to gain the early edge.
In the second, Central won the first six points en route to building a 10-1 lead. It pushed its lead to double digits midway through the set, peaking at 11 twice, and took a comfortable two-set lead with the win.
The Bison led by four twice midway through the third, but the Panthers (5-15) came back to lead as late as 20-19. But Central answered with three straight points, capped by an ace by Htun, to lead 22-20.
The teams once again tied at 22-22 and 23-23 before the Bison won the final two points on balls in the net to seal the victory — their ninth win in the last 10 matches, falling only to top-seeded Rockingham County.
“I think Ava and I just came together and built the team back up,” Burks said. “Then we started getting a few points on aces and kills. It’s great — really good . Once we get a few kills and aces, we just keep going, which is really nice.”
The winner of tonight’s semifinals will meet in Wednesday’s championship at the higher seed.
“Just the young ladies seeing they have the potential to win the conference tournament,” Taylor said. “That was just great. They all focused and fought hard. I cannot just single one person out because everyone just fought really hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.