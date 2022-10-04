HIGH POINT — A strong start gave High Point Central the advantage. And fortunately it was enough to stave off Rockingham County down the stretch.

The Bison scored midway through the first half and early in the second to lead by two. Then they had to hang on in the final minutes to beat the Cougars 2-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday night at Correll-Morris Field.

Trending Videos