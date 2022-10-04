HIGH POINT — A strong start gave High Point Central the advantage. And fortunately it was enough to stave off Rockingham County down the stretch.
The Bison scored midway through the first half and early in the second to lead by two. Then they had to hang on in the final minutes to beat the Cougars 2-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday night at Correll-Morris Field.
“I’m happy we won, but the way we played was unacceptable,” Central coach Bruce Blackwell said. “Some things we’ve been talking about all season have come back to haunt us. My fear is that against some teams certain things work, but it’s not going to work with the upper-tier teams in the conference.
“(The first half) seemed OK. It was just the wasted opportunities. I get on them every game about wasting the little things. Some guys like to go up the middle instead of getting it out wide. When we do it, it looks good. But when we revert back to those old habits, we don’t look as crisp as we could be.”
Thin Ngwe scored both goals for the Bison (7-8-1 overall, 5-1-1 conference), who have only lost to second-place Northeast Guilford and tied third-place Dudley since starting conference play.
Carlo Rodriguez-Perez and Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye each had an assist as Central — which finished with a 26-6 advantage in shots, including a 19-2 edge in the first half — controlled much of the opening action before tailing off.
“We were doing much better passing,” said Ngwe, a senior forward, of the first half. “We were patient, communicating very well.”
The Bison, peppering the goal with shot after shot during the first half, opened the scoring in the 14th minute on a ball out to the left, then a quick pass to a cutting Ngwe near the top of the penalty area for a score.
Central, moving past Northeast atop the conference standings with the win, then extended its cushion in the 43rd minute when it sent a pass ahead through the middle, and Ngwe finished in open space for a 2-0 lead.
“It felt great,” he said. “Last season, I didn’t score that much. This season I’m coming strong. It feels great to score. I want to help the team out and make the playoffs and keep first place in the conference.”
Rockingham County (4-9-2) scored in the 55th minute, winning a ball deep in Bison territory and firing home a shot. And the Cougars suddenly found life, controlling much of the late action — creating chances into the final seconds.
Steven Benitez, who tallied three saves, and the Central defense finished off the win. But the Bison, who host Smith on Thursday, look for a stronger effort as they embark on their second run through the conference.
“It’s consistency,” Blackwell said. “Playing at that level on a consistent basis and not waiting around for it to happen. Because we could either go into playoffs at the end of this month, or we could be sitting back playing the ‘what if’ game. So we’ve got to put it in now and have that level of consistency.”
