HIGH POINT — The wind, cold and Atkins failed to stop High Point Central from moving into a tie for first place with the Camels in the Mid-State 3A boys soccer standings Tuesday night.
Dominating for most of the last 60 minutes, the Bison avenged an earlier one-goal loss to Atkins with a 6-0 victory at Ray Correll-John Morris Field.
“I think it was the possessions, working the ball around, not getting on top of each other,” assistant coach Bruce Blackwell said. “We played to our strengths. And we were more aggressive.
“When we played them the first time, we were getting pushed around out there. Yes we got pushed around this time but we weren’t falling down. We were staying flat-footed and staying on our feet and still going. We put some goals together and after that I told the boys (Atkins’) spirit was broken and they were getting frustrated, so it was time to turn it on.”
Benny Hernandez scored the last three goals and Slade Howell, Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye and Bryan Riviera punched in one each as Central, 8-5-1 overall, won for the sixth time in a row matched the Camels at 8-2-1 in the league with each having a game remaining with Rockingham County — Atkins at home today and Central on the road Thursday.
“During halftime, I gave my people a talk and I told them the playoffs are coming soon so we’ve got to play it like a playoff game, and no matter how much we were up by, we had to give it our all.” Hernandez said.
The Bison are 8-1-1 since dropping their first four. They haven’t lost since falling 2-1 at Atkins on Sept. 29. Of the eight wins, five have been by shutouts.
“Honestly man, we started with 10 people, maybe 9 or 11,” Hernandez said. “As we got more people, we got closer as a team. We got more passionate. We’ve been passionate, hard working for all of these games.”
Howell opened the scoring in the 16th minute, taking a free kick from Christian Zamora in the middle of the box. Ndayikengurukiye tallied in the 34th minute, getting the ball on the right side from Hernandez, who intercepted a throw-in. Rivera tallied with just over 28 minutes left after taking a pass from Thin Ngwe.
Central repeatedly pushed the ball past the Camels in the last 15 minutes. Hernandez scored his first goal on a through ball into the bottom right corner of the net with just under 13 minutes left. He got a ball from the center midfield and tallied his second with 10:32 left. Hernandez scored on another breakaway, firing the ball into the bottom left of the net when Atkins’ keeper came out to challenge in the closing minutes.
“First game against them we played really badly,” Hernandez said. “We did our work and possessed most of the game.”
