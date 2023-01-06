HIGH POINT – High Point Central will induct 14 new members into its athletic hall of fame next month.
Pam Bowie, Stacey Buchannon, Tamara Clark, Andy Chappell, Herb Hipps, Edna Jessup Rimmer, Terry Kelly, Oveter McLean, Charlene Page, Alan Parker, Germaine Pratt, Vic Sanniota, Antwon Stevenson and Jeff Thomas will be the honorees.
The ceremony will be Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by contacting Mike Cook at cookm2@gcsnc.com or 336-819-2849.
Bowie was a versatile and gifted multi-sport athlete who participated and excelled during the early days of girls sports at Central. She is a lifelong Bison supporter and helped lay the foundation for the very bright future of girls athletics at the school.
Buchannon (1993) was a gifted multi-sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball, softball and competing in track and field. She was all-conference, all-region and all-state on the basketball court and helped lead the program to its first NCHSAA state title in 1993. She later played basketball at Georgia Tech.
Clark (2017) is one of the most successful runners in school history. She was all-conference, all-region and all-state at Central and was named the Gatorade Student-Athlete of the Year in 2017. She later ran at Alabama, where she was a five-time All-American and All-SEC sprinter. One of the top 100 and 200 meter sprinters in the world, she is currently ranked No. 7 in the 200.
Chappell is among the most successful high school wrestling coaches in state history. He coached at Central during the 1990s, leading the program to the dual-team state championship in 1994. He’s also coached at Ragsdale and is currently coaching at Ledford.
Hipps came to Central in the 1950s as a member of legendary coach AJ Simeon’s coaching staff and eventually took over for Simeon as head football coach. Following a successful coaching career, he moved into school administration – becoming the second principal at TW Andrews in the mid-’70s.
Rimmer (1966) was instrumental in building the groundwork for girls athletics at Central, participating in all sports offered to girls at the time. She excelled in basketball and went on to have a distinguished career at Western Carolina where she is a member of their athletic hall of fame.
Kelly was a multi-sport athlete, earning all-conference honors in multiple sports. But football was where he excelled. Known for his toughness and leadership, he played a key role on the successful teams of the mid-’60s. He later played football at East Carolina.
McLean (1980) was a multi-sport athlete who excelled in volleyball, basketball, softball and competed in track and field. She was senior class vice president and has become a leader in the High Point community. She was the first female president of the NAACP and has held numerous civic positions.
Page (1993) excelled in multiple sports at Central, including volleyball, basketball and track and field. She thrived on the basketball court, where she was an all-Conference, all-Region and all-state performer on the 1993 state championship team. She later played basketball at Georgia Tech.
Parker is a longtime educator. He came to Central in the early 1980s as the band director and oversaw some of the school’s biggest and best marching bands. He also taught band at Griffin Middle and later became an administrator, serving as principal at Parkview Elementary and Southwest Guilford High.
Pratt (2014) starred in football, basketball and track and field. He was an all-conference performer and was named conference defensive player of the year in football. He later played football at NC State and was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he is a starting linebacker and a Super Bowl participant.
Sanniota has been instrumental in swimming throughout the city, including youth and scholastic coaching. He helped revive Central’s swim team in the late 1960s and early 1970s and has remained a huge supporter of Central and swimming in the area. He had a very successful real estate career in High Point.
Stevenson (1998) was a multi-sport athlete but excelled at football. He was a leader on the successful teams of the mid-’90s. He later played at Elon and has embarked on a career in education and coaching. He is currently the head football coach at Glenn.
Thomas was a longtime teacher and coach at Central. He came to Central in 1982 and coached there for the next 38 years. He was head baseball, assistant football, assistant girls basketball and head wrestling coach. He also taught driver’s education and PE both at Central and Penn-Griffin School of the Arts.
