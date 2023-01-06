HIGH POINT – High Point Central will induct 14 new members into its athletic hall of fame next month.

Pam Bowie, Stacey Buchannon, Tamara Clark, Andy Chappell, Herb Hipps, Edna Jessup Rimmer, Terry Kelly, Oveter McLean, Charlene Page, Alan Parker, Germaine Pratt, Vic Sanniota, Antwon Stevenson and Jeff Thomas will be the honorees.

