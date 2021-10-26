FOXFIRE VILLAGE — Not a lot came easy to EC Niebauer as she contended for a state championship, but she was far from alone in that regard.
In fact, Niebauer, a senior at High Point Central, gained a spot on the field as she took fourth place at the conclusion of Tuesday’s final round of the NCHSAA 3A girls golf championship at Foxfire Resort and Golf’s Grey Fox course.
That ranks among the girls golf program’s highest finishes — especially since the program restarted nearly two decades ago.
“I played significantly better yesterday, but there was a lot of wind today,” she said. “So, I’m not super happy with my performance today. But I made it here, finished fourth senior year. So, it’s good.”
After firing an opening-round 79 on Monday and sitting in fifth place, Niebauer shot a 42 on each nine for an 84 — totaling 163 for the tournament. The overnight rain and the windy condition were a challenge — as was the six-hour round time.
A stretch of four straight pars on the front side and four straight pars on the back side helped even out a few bumps. But she managed a score in the mid-80s — which was not uncommon among the upper-tier players.
Only two players shot in the 70s the second day — one of whom was Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews, who pushed her one-shot lead to a 12-shot victory after firing a 3-under 69.
“There were definitely some harder pins today,” Niebauer said. “The wind definitely take a toll on everyone.”
Niebauer — whose father, Randy, played in the boys state championship with the Bison in the 1980s — made her second championship appearance after tying for 28th in the 4A championship last season.
She also won conference and regional titles and plans to continue her playing career with Sewanee: The University of the South.
“It was good. I didn’t really lose until now,” she said with a laugh. “But it is what it is. … I learned that I made school history last week (at regionals). And my best guess is that it’s one of the best finishes we’ve had at Central. So, I’m proud to represent.”
For Niebauer’s Central career to culminate in her second straight championship appearance and a top-five finish was a big step in the right direction — both for her and the program, coach Toriano Baldwin said.
“It’s really cool to see her from last season to this season develop and grow,” he said. “She has an amazing IQ for golf. So, I’m looking forward to seeing her continue to grow.
“When your No. 1 golfer goes to not only the regional but to the state, that’s phenomenal. I’ll take that opportunity every time,” he said with a laugh. “I’m fortunate to have that opportunity.”
Also making championship appearances were Oak Grove as a team and Ledford individually.
Oak Grove — led by Camille Lambert, who was 17th with a 92-90-182 — finished seventh at 179-over. Ella Ott, who tied for 30th at 192, and Zoe Crotts, who was 75th at 237, also competed for the Grizzlies — who were fourth last year in the 1A/2A with an entirely different group.
Ledford’s Madi Flynt played better the second day, posting an 87 that included two birdies on the back side to finish tied for 18th with a 183 total. Addison Sage, a freshman, tied for 54th with a 211 total.
Fike won the team title with a total at 133-over, followed by Union Pines at 136-over. Eastern Alamance’s Mathews won the individual title at even-par 144, followed by Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter at 12-over 156.
In the 1A/2A, Newton Conover won the team title at 104-over, while Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs won the individual title with a 9-over 153. Bishop McGuinness’ Eliza Ofsanko tied for 13th at 87-87-174.
In the 4A, Reagan won the team title at 2-over — led by individual champion Morgan Ketchum’s 75-65-140.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.