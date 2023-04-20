HIGH POINT – On a warm, sunny spring afternoon – perfect for baseball – High Point Central honored its coach gone too soon.
The baseball field at Central will now be named Andrew T. Harper Field after coach Andy Harper, who died in August 2021 at 48 years old.
Members of his family – including parents Bud and Gaye and siblings Will and Lori – helped dedicate the field Wednesday before the Bison’s game against Smith.
“It’s so bittersweet,” Central athletic director Mike Cook said. “It’s so emotional. He absolutely deserves it. I just wish he had a chance to do about 20 more years out there. It’s a no-brainer.
“He’s such a big influence on our program – such a great guy, such a good coach, such a good mentor. What a loss. I’ve said it a million times, but it just doesn’t seem real that he’s not here with us.”
Harper, who grew up in Kernersville and coached at a number of area schools, taught social studies at Kearns Academy and coached the Bison for seven years. He also coached at the North Carolina Baseball Academy and founded Touch ‘Em All – a non-profit to help reach kids who might not have been able to play the game otherwise.
“He’s definitely a baseball guy – that was his love and his passion,” Cook said. “And he’s a very, very devout Christian and very faith-based.”
The effort to name the field was spearheaded by Kelly Giles, a captain with the Greensboro Fire Department and father of former Central standout DeAngelo Giles. The Guilford County school board approved the move in February.
So, after a couple rainy days bumped back the ceremony, the Bison friends and family finally gathered to honor Harper. Cook and DeAngelo Giles talked about their memories of Harper, and then Will Harper threw out the first pitch at Harper Field.
“It means everything to me,” Cook said. “There’s not many days that go by that I don’t think about him. For the school, for anyone that knows Andy Harper – I mean, it seems silly to be talking about naming a field after someone who should be out there getting ready to coach a game.
“His family is a great group of people, and I think this means the world to them. His former players, his friends – anyone who will ever come out here ever again will see that sign and know. They’ll say, ‘Who is Andy Harper?’ They’ll hear the story and know what an exceptional guy he was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.