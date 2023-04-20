HPTSPTS-04-21-23 HARPER.jpg

Will Harper, brother of coach Andy Harper, throws out the first pitch at Andrew T. Harper Field during the field's dedication ceremony Thursday at High Point Central.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – On a warm, sunny spring afternoon – perfect for baseball – High Point Central honored its coach gone too soon.

The baseball field at Central will now be named Andrew T. Harper Field after coach Andy Harper, who died in August 2021 at 48 years old.

