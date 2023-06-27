HIGH POINT — Chuck Doak initially came to High Point Central just to be a part of the football program. He was content becoming the defensive coordinator — that’s a position he’s held plenty of times before.
But then the head coaching job opened up.
“When the opportunity presented itself, it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s talk with my wife,’ ” he said. “She loves the fact that I’m a head coach again. She knows this is something I want. I love doing it, I love being around the kids, I love coaching football. And to do it in a place like this — you’d be a fool not to want this job.”
Doak has been named head coach at Central, the school announced Tuesday. He replaces Jacob Sheffield, who has returned to Trinity, his alma mater, to join Jason Bear Bradley’s staff after three seasons at Central.
“I’m excited to be here,” Doak said. “I live within just a couple minutes. High Point’s become my home the last 30 years. Being part of the community and hearing about High Point Central and knowing the history of the school, it’s hard not to want to be part of a place like this.”
Doak is a very familiar face around the area, particularly in High Point over the last dozen years. He spent 11 years at crosstown rival Southwest Guilford — including three as head coach before returning to an assistant coaching role the last two.
Doak, who has also had stops at Northwest Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Lexington and Central Academy of Technology & Arts, had already shifted over to Central and was recently named head baseball coach as well.
“This is a historic place,” he said. “Everyone I talk to, they ask about the football program and ask about the school. When I saw Mike (Hettenbach) had moved over here as principal and the opportunity presented itself, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to be part of that.’ ”
The decision was a pretty simple one, said Central athletic director Mike Cook, who has known Doak since they both coached baseball decades ago.
“We’re very, very fortunate he was on staff and able to take over like he did,” he said. “We’re very, very confident in his abilities to lead our young men. We’re fortunate he’s here. This is a place Coach Doak wanted to be. And that’s a big thing for me.
“He’s a proven commodity. He has head coaching experience, a ton of assistant coaching experience. He’s a really good head coach, built a really successful program. For us, I really feel like it was a no-brainer.”
There will be some similarities with what the Bison will do and some changes. The three-man front on defense will be similar but with some notable tweaks, said Doak — who added, with a smile, that the offense will remain a surprise for the moment.
The biggest effort will be in reconnecting with the community and generating interest around the program that has played such a large part in the city — at one point it carried a 22-year playoff streak — but has struggled in recent years, winning one game in 2022.
“One of the things I’ve noticed is that we’ve lost touch with our community,” Doak said. “We’ve got to have our community involved, we’ve got to get our parents back into the program so that they see the growth of the program. ....
“And getting our alumni back, getting folks who’ve graduated from here. Everywhere I go, every time I have something that says Bison on it I have people who’ve graduated from ‘68, ‘71, ‘45 — it’s crazy the people who see the shirt, see the logo and they immediately identify with it and want to tell you stories.
“I’d love to have those folks back to talk with the team and tell them about their history. We’ve got to do things that get those folks to feel like they’re part of the school again after they may have lost touch.”
Numbers are a concern at the moment, said Doak, who will teach weight training at the school. But the progress on the field over the summer has been strong as they gear up for the fall season, which begins Aug. 18.
“Excited, anxious,” Doak said. “We need numbers right now. Our plea to anything is for numbers. We’ve got to get young men out. But it’s happening.”
