THOMASVILLE — Thomasville fell just short in its attempt to rally from 14 down in the final quarter and Central Davidson escaped with a 64-60 victory in nonconferecne boys basketball Wednesday at Thomasville.
Turning up their defense, the Bulldogs opened the final period with a 12-3 run that cut the Spartans lead to 51-46 with 4:15 left in regulation. The comeback then stalled until the final minute.
Janhri Luckey, who led Thomasville with 29 points, hit the second of back-to-back 3s and cut the margin to 61-589 with 48 seconds remaining. Devin Sigmon hit the second of two free throws nine seconds later that put the lead at four.
Thomasville missed the front end of a one-and-one with 29.7 seconds left and the rebound went off a Bulldog out of bounds. Central (6-1) tried a home-run pass on the inbounds play but the ball bounced off speakers hanging from trusses at midcourt.
Thomasville (3-2) got the ball underneath its basket and Luckey hit a twisting shot that pulled the Bulldogs within 62-60. The Spartans then turned the ball over again, but Thomasville came up short on a layup attempt that would have tied the game with 9.6 seconds left.
After an inbounds play with 4.7 seconds to go, Luckey was called for his fifth foul. A discussion over the time remaining ensued, and officials decided 2.7 seconds should be put on the clock.
Sigmon hit both free throws that essentially iced the victory and the Bulldogs missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Central led just 27-26 at the half but opened the third quarter on a 16-2 run sparked by 3-pointers from Luke Staten, Eli Tysinger and Will Beck.
Staten led the Spartans with 16 points, and Amir Craven and Tysinger each added 11.
In the girls game, Central built a double-digit lead early and cruised to a 42-12 victory.
Ella Trantham and Gracie Kenley each scored nine points in leading the Spartans. Mi’Destiny Allen had seven and Anibras Taylor five for Thomasville.
