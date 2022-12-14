THOMASVILLE — Thomasville fell just short in its attempt to rally from 14 down in the final quarter and Central Davidson escaped with a 64-60 victory in nonconferecne boys basketball Wednesday at Thomasville.

Turning up their defense, the Bulldogs opened the final period with a 12-3 run that cut the Spartans lead to 51-46 with 4:15 left in regulation. The comeback then stalled until the final minute.

