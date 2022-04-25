HIGH POINT — High Point Central figured out a way to win, even after falling behind early.
The Bison scored the final six runs of the game — capitalizing on a couple key offensive opportunities and solid pitching throughout — to surge past Walkertown 6-5 in nonconference baseball Monday at Central.
“Oh my gosh, it was incredible,” Central coach Mac Liveakos said. “Walkertown is a fantastic team. I know their coach from when he was at Page. They played hard, they played well. I’m just really proud of the way my boys clawed back.”
Trailing 5-0 in the middle of the fifth, the Bison, in their first game following spring break, scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. They still trailed by a run heading to the bottom of the seventh — but quickly rallied.
Central loaded the bases with no outs following a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch. Bringing in a left-handed relief pitcher, the Wolfpack got one out at home on a grounder.
But the Bison tied the game on a bases-loaded walk to Robert Hays and, with a two-balls, no-strikes count to Alex Cook, scored the game-winning run when the pitch skipped to the backstop and Jacob Pitt scored easily from third.
“That’s one thing about this team — they can be resilient,” Liveakos said. “Savion Harris pitched really well. Robert Hays pitched well, and Alex gave us five good innings. So, when the pitching’s there, we’ve got a chance. And we had production from guys in our lineup who had been struggling.”
Pitt finished with a hit and two RBIs to lead Central (10-8), which has won six of its last seven games after a difficult start to conference play. Gilbert Amaro added a hit and an RBI, while Darrius Robbins had a hit and Hays had an RBI.
Savion Harris got the win in short relief, getting the final two outs of the seventh in quick succession. Cook pitched well in his start, striking out nine in five innings, while Hays kept things in check solidly for just over an inning.
Walkertown (13-9), in the middle of the Mid-State 2A standings, built a 5-0 lead with single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth. But the Bison answered with a two-run single by Pitt, a one-run single by Amaro and a run by Pitt.
Plus, Central worked its way deeper into the Wolfpack’s bullpen, sparked by a bizarre play in the third when a baserunner — who was also Walkertown’s starting pitcher — was ejected for picking up an opposing player during a rundown.
That helped allow the Bison to patiently work their way back into the game.
Central, returning to Mid-State 3A play, is slated to visit Atkins tonight (Thursday would likely be the rain-out makeup day) before hosting the Camels on Friday for Senior Night to close out the regular season.
“Especially after the way we went into spring break — we let a 7-2 game get away from us,” Liveakos said. “So, to battle back and fight like that, I couldn’t be prouder. It really is a testament to the character of these guys and the senior leadership.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
HP CENTRAL 6, WALKERTOWN 5
WHS 101 120 0 – 5 8 1
HPC 000 040 2 – 6 3 1
WP – Harris (.2IP, 0K, 0BB, 0H, 0R); LP – Josey (1.2IP, 3K, 3BB, 1H, 2R, 2ER)
Leading hitters – WHS: Shrewsbury (1-4, 2RBI), Josey (1-3, 2B, RBI), Staley (1-2, 2B, RBI), Olmedo (1-3, RBI); HPC: Jac. Pitt (1-3, 2RBI), Amaro (1-4, RBI), Hays (0-3, BB, RBI), Robbins (1-2)
