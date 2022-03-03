THOMASVILLE — High Point Central stayed focused and took advantage of its opportunities.
The Bison, coming off an uplifting win Wednesday, took advantage of two big innings offensively while allowing next to nothing defensively in beating Thomasville 23-1 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Finch Field.
“It was good. We talked to the guys about not having a hangover after such an emotionally charged game,” said Mac Liveakos, in his first season as Central’s head coach. “And they did well. They responded well and I’m very proud of them for their mental fortitude. That’s something we’ve been working on.”
Sa’Quawn Manning had two hits and two RBIs for the Bison (2-0), who beat RJ Reynolds in a walkoff win Wednesday in their first game since previous coach Andy Harper died in August.
Jalen Pitt had a hit and three RBIs, Jacob Pitt had a double and two RBIs, and Darrius Robins had a hit and two RBIs as Central — which drew 20 walks for the game — scored 10 runs in the second and 11 in the third to win by the mercy rule.
Robert Hays allowed just one run on one hit and two walks while striking out six on the mound.
“It’s been a huge improvement from last year,” said Liveakos, who was previously the assistant coach. “The guys are more aggressive at the plate when they need to be and a bit more patient when they need to be. There’s a better understanding of the game and general understanding of the strategy we’re trying to employ. So, it’s been good.”
Matthew Bankhead had the lone hit for the Bulldogs (0-1) on a hit-and-run single in the third that scored Owen Callicutt, who reached on a hit-by-pitch and stole second base. Starting pitcher Reece Payne took the loss on the mound.
It was a struggle at times for Thomasville, but it has to start somewhere, first-year coach Wesley Sellers said. The goal is to build a foundation and work to meet manageable goals — which it did with Bankhead’s run-scoring hit.
And now the Bulldogs will look to improve from there.
“This is my first year in the program, and I’m excited to be here,” Sellers said. “There’s so much growth and potential in this, and I want to see them succeed. If I didn’t I wouldn’t be out here. It’s like I told them: ‘I want you to give me everything you’ve got. I’ve got a daughter at home that I’m missing time with. So, I want you to give me what you’ve got.’ So, our biggest goal is to get better.
“We set goals before every game, and tonight it was to score at least one run. That’s what we did. We have to start small and move forward. I want them to play with a purpose. I want them to play with a reason, and not just for them to be out here and not just to stay out of trouble. I want to turn Thomasville baseball into a program, and we can start with this group as long as we get up and get going.”
Thomasville plays at home again tonight against TW Andrews, while Central next opens Mid-State 3A Conference play Tuesday at Dudley.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.