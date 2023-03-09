GREENSBORO – Kihei Clark and Jaylen Gardner combined to hit nine crucial free throws for Virginia after North Carolina scratched with two with two minutes to go and the second-seeded Cavaliers emerged with a 68-57 victory in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Clark, a graduate student, hit all four of his free throws and Gardner, who is in his fifth year, made five of six. That, a dunk by Kadin Shedrick and the Cavalier defense added up to an 11-0 run and a 68-55 lead before Caleb Love drove for a layup just before the final horn.

Trending Videos