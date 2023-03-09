GREENSBORO – Kihei Clark and Jaylen Gardner combined to hit nine crucial free throws for Virginia after North Carolina scratched with two with two minutes to go and the second-seeded Cavaliers emerged with a 68-57 victory in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Clark, a graduate student, hit all four of his free throws and Gardner, who is in his fifth year, made five of six. That, a dunk by Kadin Shedrick and the Cavalier defense added up to an 11-0 run and a 68-55 lead before Caleb Love drove for a layup just before the final horn.
Gardner led the Cavaliers (24-6) with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reece Beekman had 15 and Armann Franklin 14. Virginia advanced to face last night’s N.C. State vs. Clemson winner in tonight’s semifinal game slated to start around 9:30.
“Down the stretch, the discipline and the details, the little things, free throws, taking care of the basketball,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “I think we missed a couple lay-ups. We just didn't make the plays that you needed to down the stretch.”
R.J. Davis, who proved to be the Tar Heels’ only consistent scorer, poured in 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting that included 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Caleb Love added 11 and no one else had more than eight. Armando Bacot, who suffered an ankle injury a night earlier, finished with four points on two buckets and played just 21 minutes.
UNC shot just 33 percent in the second half as they made 4 of 17 from 3. The Tar Heels dropped to 20-13 and now await to see if they play in the NCAA tournament or the NIT.
“It's not a great feeling,” R.J. Davis said. “Not with the expectations that we had coming into the year. It was definitely frustrating and disappointing, but one thing I can say about this group is we fight to the end. We're a resilient group. We may get kicked down, but we always get back up, and that's something that has been a major theme for this whole team.”
Virginia led 55-47 with just under six minutes to play. UNC scored five straight to pull within three, and after a Virginia bucket, a three-point play by Davis made it 57-55 with 1:59 left.
Virginia led 25-24 at the half.
UNC enjoyed its biggest lead of the game at 13-9 when R.J Davis drove for a layup with 8:55 remaining. The Cavaliers then went on a 11-0 run in which it defense forced three turnovers.
Reece Beekman started it with a steal and layup. Issac McKneely hit a 3, Beekman drove for another layup after a steal, Jayden Garnder added a bucket, and after a shot clock violation, Fransisco Caffaro added a dunk for a 20-13 lead.
The Cavaliers regained a seven-point lead at 25-18 but Leaky Black and Davis each hit a 3 and trimmed the margin to one at the break.
Davis hit 5 of 6 shots and scored 12 points at the half whole Beekman hit 4 of 8 shots and had 11 points.
The Cavaliers opened the second half on a 10-3 run that featured two buckets by Gardner, a layup from Armaan Franklin, a dunk followed by Caffaro and a Gardner bucket off a lob from Kihei Clark. That put Virginia up 8 and the lead peaked at 10 at 51-41 on a Clark jumper with 9:04 left.
UNC pushed back with a 3 by Caleb Love, a layup from Nance on a fast break and a Puff Johnson free throw that cut the deficit to 51-47.
