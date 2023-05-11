HIGH POINT — Staying close, Westchester Country Day could never find a way to put the ball in the net and fell to Carolina Friends 1-0 in the second round of the NCISAA 2A girls soccer playoffs at Kennedy Field on Thursday.
“Soccer is a funny sport,” Westchester head coach McKenzie Miller said. “You can control the game, but one breakaway can control the outcome of the game.
“Although I felt we had the majority on our feet, we just couldn’t find the back of the net. It’s the funny game of soccer.”
The Quakers converted on their breakaway with just under 33 minutes left in the first half.
Eliza Cherry beat a Wildcat defender sent into the Carolina Friends midfield area.
Cherry dribbled down into the 18-yard box and easily put a crossing shot inside the left post.
“They got what I feel was a lucky one for what was their most dangerous and they capitalized on it,” Miller said. “That’s the game of soccer.”
Westchester produced a breakaway of its own when Covington Hauser controlled the ball past midfield and passed ahead to Lucy Larkin Heard, who shot just before colliding with the Quakers keeper well out from the goal.
That shot scooted wide, but the Wildcats were awarded a free kick.
Madeline McWhorter took it, but the shot sailed high.
While keeping the Quakers from scoring again, the Wildcats’ best scoring opportunities the rest of the way ended in a wide shot in the 42nd minute and a save by the Quaker goalie in the 70th. Heard sent a cross into the box with four minutes left but it was blocked.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Miller said. “They continued to work the whole game.”
Westchester finishes the season 7-8-1.
“Our girls really battled hard every single game,” Miller said. “Unfortunately we had quite a few injuries this season, concussions and some of that stuff. It’s been good to see different girls step up as others were injured. In the end, we had almost everybody back. We were missing just a couple. So, I’m very proud of them and the season they gave.”
Carolina Friends improves to 11-9 and plays at No. 2-seed Trinity Academy in the third round on Saturday.
