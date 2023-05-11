HPTSPTS-05-12-23 SOCCER.jpg

Westchester Country Day’s Mallory Atkinson, left, collides with the defender on a run upfield during Thursday’s playoff match against Carolina Friends at Westchester.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Staying close, Westchester Country Day could never find a way to put the ball in the net and fell to Carolina Friends 1-0 in the second round of the NCISAA 2A girls soccer playoffs at Kennedy Field on Thursday.

“Soccer is a funny sport,” Westchester head coach McKenzie Miller said. “You can control the game, but one breakaway can control the outcome of the game.

