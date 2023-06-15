HIGH POINT – Roy Lassiter knows plenty about success on the soccer field. Over three decades as a top-level player and a coach shows that.
Now Lassiter will aim to bring that level of success to High Point. On Thursday in an announcement gathering in Congdon Yards, he was introduced as Carolina Core FC’s first head coach.
“I want to be successful right out of the gate,” he said following the event. “I think it’s all about learning – bringing specificity to players, letting them know exactly what I want to see, executing that in training and then bringing it out in games. Day 1, I want to be successful.”
Lassiter’s experience and achievements are among some of the most impressive in the history of the game in this country. He played professionally for over a decade – including eight seasons with Major League Soccer, four in Costa Rica and one in Italy.
He also played eight years with the US Men’s National Team. His 27 goals during the 1996 season stood as an MLS record until being broken in 2018. He won an MLS championship with DC United in 1999 and was a three-time MLS all-star.
Lassiter also won a high school state championship at Athens Drive in Raleigh and a junior college championship at Lees-McRae before transferring to N.C. State, where he won an ACC championship and reached the College Cup.
His 22-year coaching career includes director of coaching and methodology for Coastal Premier Alliance FC and head coach for Houston Dynamo’s U-20 team, as well as assistant for Houston Dynamo’s 2 team and first team and the USMNT U-20 team.
In 2011, he was inducted into the North Carolina Soccer Hall of Fame – joining former Southwest Guilford standout Eddie Pope, who is Carolina Core FC’s chief sporting officer.
“Goal-scoring is really hard to do,” Pope said during the event. “If you’re someone who can score goals throughout the course of a season, it means, number one, you’re very smart, very intelligent. Because what defenders like me try to do is figure out how they’re scoring and stop them the next week.
“When you can’t ever stop someone for 30-something games, that means their wheels are spinning faster than anyone else’s. For me, the combination of all those things and the cherry on top being that he’s a great person, a great dad, a great husband, it was an easy decision.”
Lassiter has known Pope going back to their playing days, and the two were often roommates. So, the fit with Pope, as well as the ownership group and the team administrators, was a natural one.
“I think it’s a really good fit,” Lassiter said. “Not every fit is good. I’ve had other opportunities come my way and I’ve just kind of waited on them. But I’ve had the best impression here since day 1. With Eddie being the general manager and the owners who I’ve gotten to know, I’ve seen their passion. And that was really important to me.”
Carolina Core FC will begin play in the spring of 2024, joining the MLS Next Pro league – a men’s professional league that is in the third tier of the United States soccer league system.
The next stage over the upcoming year, Lassiter said, is building a coaching staff and working with incoming players. The goal is to have Carolina Core FC, which will play its matches at Truist Point, ready to go from the opening whistle.
“The first game’s going to be rocking,” he said. “It’s going to be packed and going. I won’t be moved by it – I’ve been in Azteca (in Mexico City) with 120,000 people when I was playing. And I’ll even have to calm the nerves of our own players.
“But on the outside, it’ll be going. It will be rocking on our first day and our players will know exactly what they need to be doing for our first day. And we will go and compete to win on our first day.”
