Roy Lassiter, right, speaks at a press conference Thursday where he was announced as the head coach for the Carolina Core FC.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT – Roy Lassiter knows plenty about success on the soccer field. Over three decades as a top-level player and a coach shows that.

Now Lassiter will aim to bring that level of success to High Point. On Thursday in an announcement gathering in Congdon Yards, he was introduced as Carolina Core FC’s first head coach.