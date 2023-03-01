HIGH POINT – Andy WIlliams, a former MLS and Jamaican National Team player, has been hired as head scout by Carolina Core FC, the MLS Next team that will begin play at Truist Point in 2024.
WIlliams will be responsible for driving the development, implementation and operation
of the club’s scouting program.
“It was important for us to find someone with MLS scouting experience who already understood the complexities of building a talented roster while working within specific budgetary parameters,” said Eddie Pope, chief sporting officer of Carolina Core FC.
In his MLS career, WIlliams spent time with the Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, MetroStars (now the New York Red Bulls), Chicago Fire (winning the Open
Cup Championship in 2003) and Real Salt Lake, where he won an MLS Cup in 2009.
Williams played in the 1998 World Cup on the Jamaica National Team, bringing home the Caribbean Cup in 2008, and was called back after retirement for the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign. Williams finished his career with 50 goals and 95 assists.
Since retiring as a player, Williams served as technical director with
