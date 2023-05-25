HIGH POINT — Cade Kuehler allowed just hits over the first seven innings and top-seeded Campbell defeated No. 4-seed Gardner-Webb 5-0 in the opening game of the Big South baseball tournament Thursday at Truist Point stadium.
The junior struck out nine, walked none and faced just two batters over the minimum.
Jackson Roberts picked up in the eighth and ninth where Kuehler left off. Roberts surrendered Gardner-Webb’s only leadoff baserunner of the day with a leadoff walk in the ninth.
It was Campbell’s first opening-game win in three tournaments.
Campbell (42-13) struck early against Big South Pitcher of the Year Bobby Alcock with a pair of two-out hits and a run in the first. Grant Knipp laced a two-out two-run double in the third.
Jarrod Belbin added to the lead with a solo shot just inside the right field foul pole the following inning. Belbin added another RBI to his line with a sac fly in the sixth to put the Camels up 5-0. Gardner-Webb drops to 31-24.
Campbell will face No. 2 USC Upstate in a winner’s bracket game today at 3 p.m. Upstate downed Winthrop 10-4 in Thursday’s second game.
An RBI single started the scoring in the first for Upstate (36-20), which added a run on a sacrifice fly in the second. The Spartans added two runs in the third on a fielding error and sacrifice fly and two in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and RBI single.
After Winthrop (27-26) scored once in the top of the six, the Spartans added four runs on a two-run single and a two-run double.
Upstate starting pitcher Reece Dutton picked up the win. He allowed eight hits and a run, struck out six and walked one in seven innings.
Gardner-Webb faces Winthrop in an elimination game at 11 a.m. That winner and the Campbell-Upstate loser meet in an elimination game at 7 p.m.
